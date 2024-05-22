Advertisement

Scotland's provisional Euro 2024 squad announced

BBC
Graphich showing Scotland squad: Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich), Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell). Defenders: Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad, on loan from Arsenal), Jack Hendry (Al Ettifaq), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Greg Taylor (Celtic), John Souttar (Rangers), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City). Midfielders: Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Jack (Rangers). Forwards: Lyndon Dykes (QPR), Che Adams (Southampton), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic).
