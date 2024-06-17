Scotland's Porteous banned for two matches

Ryan Porteous will miss Scotland's two remaining group games at Euro 2024 after his red card ban was extended.

The Watford defender, 25, was sent off late in the first half of Friday's 5-1 defeat by Germany, conceding a penalty with his ugly challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

After reviewing the incident, Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body added an extra match to the suspension for "serious rough play".

Scotland meet Switzerland on Wednesday and end the group phase against Hungary on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Scottish FA has been fined €5,625 (£4,753) for the "throwing of objects" by Scotland fans during the heavy loss at the Allianz Arena in Munich.