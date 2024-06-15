Scotland's Olatoke lands NFL chance with LA Chargers

Praise Olatoke has been signed by the Los Angeles Chargers [BBC]

Scottish athlete Praise Olatoke has been signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a wide receiver after impressing the NFL side during tryouts.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Glasgow, was at Ohio State University as a sprinter.

Olatoke has recorded a 10.27-second 100m time and told BBC Sport Scotland earlier this year than competing in the NFL had been his lifelong dream.

“It's always been something since I was 15 I wanted to do,” he said. “Now that the doors are open, I have to take it."

He joins the side via the NFL’s international pathway programme, which gives 16 athletes from the around the world the opportunity to train with and earn a spot on a top team’s roster.