Scotland's Euro disappointment will take 'months' to get over - McKenna

[PA Media]

Scotland's Scott McKenna says it will "take months" for the squad to process their Euro 2024 disappointment.

The Scots were knocked out of the tournament after a 1-0 defeat to Hungary on Sunday night.

"We're massively disappointed," McKenna said.

"I don't have a way to describe the feeling in the changing room after the game.

"We came here wanting to win the game and try and do something no Scotland team has done before but it wasn't to be.

"I think it's a bit too soon to reflect on the game. I think the overriding emotion is disappointment.

"It's a fantastic squad to be part of, it's been a brilliant experience but just a bit of frustration we couldn't take it a step further.

"Not just the fans in the stadium, thousands who have been outside the stadium, even the ones that didn't get to Germany. They've all been backing us massively. we hope they enjoyed it we're just disappointed we couldn't take it one step further for them.

"It will take a few weeks, maybe even months, to process but it's a group of players that certainly can pick ourselves up and hopefully qualify for more tournaments in the future."