Scotland's Dykes in injury scare ahead of Gibraltar friendly

Injury concern: Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes in action for Queens Park Rangers (Adrian DENNIS)

Scotland have been left waiting on the fitness of Lyndon Dykes after the striker was carried off on a stretcher during training on Friday.

Dykes' leg injury is now being assessed by the Scotland medical team two weeks before Steve Clarke's side begin their Euro 2024 campaign against hosts Germany.

More immediately it cast a shadow over the 28-year-old's involvement in Monday's friendly against Gibraltar.

Images emerged on social media of Dykes, who plays for English second-tier club Queens Park Rangers, on the ground with an apparent knee injury before he left the field on a stretcher.

The photographs were taken by a member of the public looking down into Glasgow's City Stadium, formerly known as Lesser Hampden, which sits immediately beside Hampden Park -- Scotland's national stadium.

Dykes has scored nine goals across 36 internationals and featured in all eight of Scotland's qualifiers, scoring once.

