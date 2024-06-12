Scotland's cricketers on brink of 'greatest achievement'

[Getty Images]

Former Scotland cricket captain Kyle Coetzer says it would be the national side’s greatest achievement if they can reach the Super 8s at the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Doug Watson’s side have beaten Namibia and Oman and shared the spoils with England in a game washed out by the weather in Barbados.

The Scots are second in Group B going into their final fixture against Australia – who have already qualified - in St Lucia on Sunday.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the Super 8s phase.

If they can get through, Coetzer – who led Scotland 110 times across all formats – believes it would be a seismic moment for the sport in this country.

“There is no reason to say this wouldn’t be Scotland’s greatest ever achievement," he said.

"But there is still plenty to happen so they have got to keep their head down, enjoy the experience, and try and take it on wholeheartedly.’

"They have got the opportunity to go out against Australia and put out a fighting performance and you just never know in T20 what you can achieve.”

A victory on Sunday would eliminate defending champions England, who need heavy wins over Oman and Namibia to have any chance of going through.

Coetzer believes a combination of peaking at the right time, and having a balanced squad are among the key ingredients that have produced a recipe for success.

"There is a really good mix of players and I think timing of form is really important and they are in a really good patch at the moment," he said.

"I think some of the pitches have probably brought the teams closer together and that has created a belief among the lower-ranked sides that you can really cause some damage to some of the bigger teams.

"And there is absolutely no reason why Scotland couldn’t cause a bit of damage further in this tournament.”