Scotland's chosen 28 assemble - but who has most to prove?

Scotland's chosen 28 should bound into Wednesday's first pre-Euro 2024 meet-up with giddy excitement and pride.

But, when the first training session begins, that will turn into gritted determination to be included in Steve Clarke's final 26.

The majority of places in the Germany-bound squad are already sealed, but a few have form and fitness to prove in a warm-up camp that includes friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland.

Here, BBC Scotland picks out the players who could give Clarke something serious thinking to do.

Which goalkeeper misses out?

Clarke confirmed one of the four goalkeepers in his provisional squad will miss out.

Norwich City's Angus Gunn is number one, so we will be seeing him in Germany. The same must surely apply for Zander Clark, whose consistent game time and impressive showings at Heart of Midlothian put him in pole position for back-up.

That leaves Tynecastle team-mate Craig Gordon and departing Motherwell captain Liam Kelly.

If it's based purely off action on the pitch, there's no debate.

Kelly, soon to be out of contract and linked with a return to Rangers, played every single minute of Motherwell's 38-game league campaign. Form has been his issue, though.

Gordon, meanwhile, played just seven in all competitions - four of which came in the Scottish Cup - but his international pedigree is unquestionable.

The 41-year-old started 17 games in a row under Clarke before suffering a horrific leg break in 2022 that kept him out for more than a year.

However, if the veteran goalkeeper can demonstrate his undoubted ability over the next fortnight, he will give Clarke a headache.

Fitness doubts in defence

Let's get the easy bit over with. Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Jack Hendry, Ryan Porteous, Scott McKenna and Greg Taylor can get on Skyscanner (other flight comparison sites are available) and find themselves the cheapest route to Germany.

Despite limited game time at Celtic, the right-back situation means Anthony Ralston can get chucked in there as well.

That may also work in favour of Ross McCrorie, who is uncapped but is the only other recognised right-back in the entire squad.

That said, the Bristol City man still has to prove to Clarke he can adapt to the step up after progressing through Scotland’s youth ranks.

Sharpness is the issue for Liam Cooper, who hasn't started for Leeds United since March, while fellow centre-back Grant Hanley has only played eight minutes at Norwich since returning from a two-month injury.

That leaves John Souttar, who could be turning up carrying an injury having not featured in Rangers' final three games of the season. Talk about timing.

What about Armstrong & Jack?

Six of the eight midfielders - Ryan Christie, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean and Scott McTominay - appear to be fit, well and in no danger of losing their place (touch the nearest piece of wood).

However, there's a doubt hanging over Stuart Armstrong, who hasn’t played a minute since being carried off on a stretcher during Southampton's match at Cardiff in April.

There are also concerns about rustiness for Ryan Jack, whose injury issues have meant limited action at Rangers this term.

The 32-year-old hasn't played since March - the 1,080 minutes he's managed average out to the equivalent of 12 full 90s.

Jack certainly offers Clarke a defensive midfield profile he isn't blessed with in his squad, but the Scotland boss won't carry any passengers who aren't realistic options.

An 18-year-old question in attack

Attacking trio Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Lawrence Shankland are safe to start looking for the best beer halls in Garmisch-Paternkirchen, where Scotland's camp will be based.

Judging by how glowingly Clarke spoke about James Forrest - and how the Celtic winger ended the season - he can probably join them, but the head coach will still want to run the rule over the player whose last cap was almost three years ago.

Aged 18, uncapped wildcard Ben Doak is just about old enough to hold a stein, but not only does the Liverpool teenager have to prove he's capable of senior international football, he has to show he's fit.

The speedy forward hasn't kicked a ball since December and only recently returned to first-team training after tearing his meniscus. Even still, that was enough for Clarke to want to take a closer look.

Positive impressions on the training pitch will open the door to opportunities in the warm-up games. Excite and impress in them, the youngster gives himself every chance of being Scotland's surprise package in Germany.