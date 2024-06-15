Scotland - Wirtz team in Euros?

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring for Germany [Getty Images]

German football journalist Rafa Honigstein was left wondering if "we’re going to see a worse team than Scotland in the Euros".

"We didn’t think anyone would make it so easy for us," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "I don’t know what they were trying to do.

"It was the perfect game plan for Germany. Best of both worlds. No pressure and a high line. Germany had so much space.

"It was a very strange performance from Scotland. If they had seen the struggles Germany had with the high press when they were really put under pressure by Greece, or the struggles they had breaking down a very deep, compact Ukraine, they could have picked that plan."

While disparaging of our team, Honigstein was at least impressed with something Scotland brought to the Allianz Arena - their fans.

"I expected them to be in good form," he added. "I think they exceeded expectations.

"I think people just love Scotland fans and they do a lot to maintain their positive image."