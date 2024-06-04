Scotland wins toss, elects to bat against defending champion England at T20 World Cup

Scotland's captain Richie Berrington, left, and England's captain Jos Buttler gather for the toss prior to their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Scotland won the toss and elected to bat against defending champion England in a Group B game at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.

The pitch chosen for the first Twenty20 international between the two teams is the same as the one used for Namibia's win over Oman in a Super Over in the opening game of Group B. Australia is the other team in the group.

England captain Jos Buttler said he would have bowled had he won the toss and was “excited to get going.”

Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer will be making his T20 World Cup debut after returning from injury and showed glimpses of his full fitness during England’s recent 2-0 series victory against Pakistan.

England included three fast bowlers – Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Jordan – with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid as the two spinners. Buttler said it was a “50-50 call” between Reece Topley and Wood but England decided to go with the express pace of the latter.

Scotland captain Richie Berrington said the wicket looked on a “drier side,” which encouraged him to bat first.

“Hopefully we can come out and make a few more special memories today,” Berrington said.

Scotland beat England in an ODI in 2018.

___

Lineups:

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (captain), Matt Cross, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Chris Sole, Brad Currie.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (captain), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket