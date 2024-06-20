Scotland winger McLauchlan in Rangers exit

Scotland winger Rachel McLauchlan is ending her "memorable" Rangers career this summer.

The club have confirmed the departure of the 26-year-old, who joined from Glasgow City in January 2021.

McLauchlan helped Rangers to their first SWPL title in her first full season and moves on having lifted the League Cup and Scottish Cup last term.

"The past three years at Rangers has brought me so many moments that I will cherish for the rest of my career," said McLauchlan.

"From breaking new ground with the women’s side by winning the league for the first time, to scoring in the Scottish Cup final just last month, it has been a memorable period in my life.

"I would like to thank all my team-mates who I have shared a dressing room with over the years, as well as all the coaches that I have worked under.

"Most importantly, I would like to express my gratitude towards the supporters who have shown an unwavering support towards me in the past three years, and I wish the club every success for the future."