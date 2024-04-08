Scotland wait for MacIver injury news

Sandy MacIver will miss Scotland's meeting with Slovakia on Tuesday but manager Pedro Martinez Losa has scant details of the goalkeeper's injury.

The 25-year-old Manchester City player was taken off during Friday's 0-0 draw away to Serbia.

"The update is that I think there will be more tests," said Martinez Losa.

"We don't even have the results yet and I'm not even sure it is for me to give the information about the results, but I don't have that information yet."