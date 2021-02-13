Scotland vs Wales LIVE: Six Nations latest score and updates from fixture today

Hamish Watson and Scott Steele of Scotland celebrate at Twickenham (Getty)

Scotland welcome Wales to Murrayfield as Gregor Townsend’s side look to back up their superb victory over England in the Calcutta Cup last weekend to open their Six Nations campaign.

Wales will fancy their chances though, after grinding out a win in Cardiff over Ireland in their own Six Nations opener.

Wayne Pivac, like Townsend, has inspired a spike in form for his side, making today’s game a fascinating test for both with the opportunity to take that next step. The winner here will likely provide the stiffest competition to France to win outright this season, though England will linger after responding to defeat against Italy.

Nick Tompkins maintains Wales are “ready to go” here, despite centre options George North, Johnny Williams and Jonathan Davies all unavailable, in addition to blindside flankers Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi and Josh Macleod: "What can you say to a guy like that who is just about to get his debut?" Tompkins said, of Macleod's situation. "A lot of players picked up knocks in the game [against Ireland] last weekend - but we are all ready to go. We will crack on. We under-performed in the (Autumn) Nations Cup and we feel like we did in last year's Six Nations as well. We feel like we owe ourselves, the fans and a lot of people performances. I am not going to say results or outcomes - I think we owe them performances, and the rest takes care of itself. For us, that is definitely the attitude. We are going one game at a time, but hopefully we can ride the momentum from the Ireland game going into this game against a Scotland side with a lot of motivation."

