Is Scotland vs Switzerland on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

Scotland must pick themselves up and go again to save their Euro 2024 campaign as Steve Clarke’s side take on Switzerland in Cologne.

The Tartan Army travelled to Germany in their thousands but saw their party come crashing down after a 5-1 defeat to the hosts on the opening night.

Scotland admitted they “let themselves down” on a sorry night, as their goal difference took a hit in the Group A opener. Defeat to Switzerland would leave Scotland requiring a miracle to reach the last 16.

Clarke’s side require four points from their two remaining games, but Switzerland looked strong in their opening victory over Hungary in Group A. Scotland need a response and points on the board.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group A fixture.

When is Scotland vs Germany?

The Group A match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 19 June in Cologne.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, BBC One Scotland, and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Scotland are expected to make changes and will be without Ryan Porteous after the defender’s red card against Germany. Grant Hanley will replace him in defence, while it would not be a surprise to see Billy Gilmour recalled to midfield and Lawrence Shankland may be given the chance to offer something different in attack.

Switzerland striker Breel Embolo sealed their impressive win over Hungary after coming off the bench and will be hoping to start following his return from injury but Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer also scored in the win and will be hoping to keep their places.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Gunn; Hanley, Hendry, Tierney; McCrorie, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McGinn, McTominay; Shankland

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Odds

Scotland - 16/5

Draw - 11/4

Switzerland - 5/6

Prediction

Beating Hungary on the opening day was a big boost for Switzerland and they will know even a draw puts them in a great position to advance to the last 16. Scotland will have to be better than they were against Germany and a draw isn’t a bad result for Steve Clarke’s side, either, as it keeps their chances alive heading into the final day. Scotland 1-1 Switzerland.