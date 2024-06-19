Scotland vs Switzerland: Preview, predictions and lineups

It's make-or-break for Scotland in Cologne as they face Switzerland in their second group game of Euro 2024 on Wednesday night.

There were few expectations for Steve Clarke's side to upset the odds and secure a result against the hosts on opening night, but the manner of their defeat left the majority concerned about their chances of progressing into the knockout phase.

Scotland were battered 5-1 after barely laying a glove on the imperious Germans, and they were also forced to play the second half with ten men following Ryan Porteous' dismissal.

With their goal difference taking a huge hit on Matchday 1, Scotland need four points from their remaining two games to (likely) qualify. That, to be fair, was Clarke's hope all along.

Switzerland, though, showed against Hungary that they're not over the hill just yet despite pre-tournament scepticism. The Swiss won 3-1 on Matchday 1 to leave themselves in a strong position in Group A.

Murat Yakin would have been left pleased with the contributions of some of the fresher faces he's introduced into his squad for the tournament. Opening goalscorer Kwadwo Duah, for example, made his international debut on 4 June.

Here's 90min's preview of Scotland vs Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Scotland vs Switzerland H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland on TV and live stream

Scotland team news

Porteous is suspended for Wednesday night's game after he was sent off for a nasty lunge on Ilkay Gundogan in Scotland's 5-1 defeat to Germany. Grant Hanley and Scott McKenna are candidates to replace the centre-back.

Billy Gilmour was a surprise omission from Friday's starting XI, and Clarke will surely re-integrate the Brighton midfielder in Cologne.

Lawrence Shankland could come in for Che Adams up top.

Scotland predicted lineup vs Switzerland

Hungary predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Gunn; Hendy, Hanley, Tierney; Ralston, McTominay, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Shankland.

Switzerland team news

Yakin leant on the inexperience of Duah and Dan Ndoye in Switzerland's opening game of the tournament against Hungary, with the pair impressing as part of a dynamic frontline that was bolstered by the return of Breel Embolo in the second half.

Yakin was without seasoned internationals Steven Zuber and Denis Zakaria on Saturday, and it remains to be seen whether the injured pair will feature on Wednesday.

Switzerland predicted lineup vs Scotland

Switzerland predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Duah; Embolo.

Scotland vs Switzerland score prediction

As good as Germany were, Scotland were so bad on Friday night and their approach without the ball drew particular criticism.

Their confidence would've taken a hit, for sure, but Clarke's side aren't down and out just yet. We should expect to see a much more aggressive performance from the Scots on Wednesday, although a stable and stoic Switzerland are well-built to deal with any upsurge.

Yakin's steady outfit has newfound speed in attack, and their ability to run in behind could trouble this Scotland backline. Overall, this should a good game with Scotland desperate for the points, but such desperation could work in Switzerland's favour.