Scotland vs Switzerland player ratings: Xherdan Shaqiri produces stunner as Angus Gunn keeps Scots in the mix

Xherdan Shaqiri fired in an outstanding equaliser as Switzerland secured a point (Getty Images)

Scotland earned a potentially valuable point against Switzerland as the two sides shared a 1-1 draw in their second Group C fixture.

Steve Clarke had promised that his side would produce a reaction to their opening thrashing against Germany at Euro 2024, and Scotland took the lead after Fabian Schar skewed Scott McTominay’s goalbound effort past Yann Sommer.

But Switzerland hit back before half time in superb style, Xherdan Shaqiri arcing a quite brilliant finish into the top corner after an error from Scotland in possession.

It proved to be enough for them to secure a draw and leave them well on track for the knockout rounds, while Scotland will have to beat Hungary to have hope of joining them in the last-16.

Here’s how the players rated in Cologne:

Scotland

Angus Gunn: 7 Outstanding stop to deny Dan Ndoye on the half-hour mark, and then again to tip forward’s effort past the post in the second half.

Angus Gunn made a couple of key saves for Scotland (Getty Images)

Jack Hendry: 6 Solid if unspectacular on the right of the back three.

Grant Hanley: 6 A few loose moments in possession, but commanding aerially, and so nearly put Scotland in front when his header struck the post.

Kieran Tierney: 6 A real shame to see him taken off on a stretcher after so many injuries in the last few years. His tournament may well, sadly, be over, which would be a huge loss.

Anthony Ralston: 5 Horrible moment for Swiss equaliser, playing blindly backwards under pressure right to Xherdan Shaqiri. Bounced back impressively from the error.

Billy Gilmour: 7 Added poise to the Scotland midfield, with a lovely touch to spark counter-attack from which the goal came.

Billy Gilmour impressed after being brought in to the Scotland side (Getty Images)

Callum McGregor: 6 Nicely measured cut back to set up McTominay and did not allow Switzerland to get on top in midfield.

Andy Robertson: 7 Excellent driving run in build-up to opening goal, and some delicious whipped deliveries when afforded the opportunity.

Scott McTominay: 7 Arrived in trademark fashion to produce crisp strike that was deflected in, and looked just about Scotland’s likeliest goal threat thereafter, even if Yann Sommer wasn’t tested nearly enough.

John McGinn: 5 A better showing maybe than against Germany, but still surprisingly quiet for a player so important and impactful at Aston Villa. Does Steve Clarke need to reconsider McGinn’s role?

Che Adams: 6 Always likely to be up against it with three experienced centre halves handling him, but worked hard and put himself about as he always seems to.

Substitutes:

Scott McKenna (for Tierney, 61 minutes): 6 Pressed into action after Tierney’s injury and slotted in well.

Kenny McLean (for Gilmour, 79 minutes): 6

Lawrence Shankland (for Adams, 90 minutes): N/A

Ryan Christie (for McGinn, 90 minutes): N/A

Switzerland

Yann Sommer: 6 Not much to do with Scotland unable to force too many clear chances.

Fabian Schar: 6 Unfortunate to turn McTominay shot past Sommer, and battled on despite taking painful blow to the nose.

Fabian Schar deflected Scott McTominay’s shot into the goal (AP)

Manuel Akanji: 7 Swept up well at base of back three to ensure Adams remained in check.

Ricardo Rodriguez: 7 Loose first-half challenge led to booking but helped to keep McGinn out of the game all night.

Silvan Widmer: 6 Enterprising up the right in the first half, with battle with Robertson

Remo Freuler: 6 Operated tidily without too much impact before being replaced 15 minutes from time.

Granit Xhaka: 6 Led in calm and composed manner, though might have liked to have greater control of the contest.

Michel Aebischer: 6 Again tucked in from nominal left wing-back position, though without the same sort of impact as against Hungary.

Xherdan Shaqiri: 7 Magnificent curling effort to capitalise on Scottish defensive error. Operated as a false nine of sorts, allowing the younger members of the forward cohort to do more of the running.

Xherdan Shaqiri fired home a brilliant equaliser (Getty Images)

Dan Ndoye: 6 Lively movement to offer options to teammates throughout. Will have been disappointed not to have beaten Gunn with finish after holding off Tierney.

Ruben Vargas: 6 Buzzed about and caused Scotland problems, though perhaps could have made more of his shooting opportunities.

Substitutes:

Breel Embolo (for Shaqiri, 59 minutes): 6 Offered Switzerland more of a focal point up front, even if still working back to full match sharpness after missing most of the season with a torn ACL.

Fabian Rieder (for Vargas, 75 minutes): 6 Lovely delivery to set up Amdouni for what should have been the winner.

Vincent Sierro (for Freuler, 75 minutes): 6 Booked late on after stepping on toes of Adams.

Zeki Amdouni (for Ndoye, 86 minutes) N/A On too late to receive rating, though a remarkable miss after being set up by curling Rieder cross.

Leonidas Stergious (for Widmer, 86 minutes): N/A On too late to receive rating.