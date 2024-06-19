Scotland vs Switzerland LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and more ahead of Group A match today

Scotland play their second game of Euro 2024 against Switzerland but know their hopes of reaching the last-16 could be over already if they suffer a defeat in Cologne.

A disastrous 5-1 opening defeat to hosts Germany on Friday night saw manager Steve Clarke admit the team had let themselves down but now the talking must be done on the pitch as captain Andy Robertson declared it’s time for action. Scotland believe they owe the Tartan Army, who have once again travelled in their thousands to Cologne, a performance.

But Switzerland are experienced opposition and will be full of confidence after their impressive opening win against Hungary. The Swiss have reached the knockout stages at their last five major tournaments and, led by captain Granit Xhaka, offered a tactical flexibility that could take Scotland by surprise if they are not prepared.

Scotland know four points will be enough to get them through, with a draw still enough to give themselves a chance of progress ahead of the final fixture against Hungary. But a defeat would be another disappointment as Scotland look to give the Tartan Army something to shout about. Follow all the latest team news and build-up to tonight’s Group A fixture.

Scotland vs Switzerland LIVE: Latest Euro 2024 updates

Scotland face Switzerland in Group A, with kick-off at 8pm BST in Cologne

Scotland were thrashed 5-1 by Germany on opening night and can’t afford to lose

Switzerland were impressive in beating Hungary 3-1 in their Group A opener

Scotland’s Ryan Porteous suspended while Billy Gilmour could return to midfield

Preview: Scotland enter new phase of Euro 2024 as required change becomes clear

Scotland vs Switzerland: Latest Euro 2024 build-up

10:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Steve Clarke urged Scotland to “regroup and go again” ahead of facing Switzerland tonight, with the manager telling the Tartan Army to “keep the faith” following the humiliation in Munich.

“Difficult opponent, I expect a difficult game,” he said of Switzerland in his press conference. “For us, it is to regroup and go again. It’s that simple. It is about doing better, exactly that.

“The players want to go back and play better and I think that is pretty standard when you play so poorly and let yourself down.

“As I said when I spoke to a lot of you on Sunday, it is about doing better, working better into the game.

“We thought we were well prepared for Germany, obviously we weren’t. So this time I think it is better not to say too much and hopefully with our actions on the pitch we will show that we prepared well and a positive result would be lovely.”

(Getty Images)

Scotland enter new phase of Euro 2024 as required change becomes clear

10:10 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s been a great deal of talk around Scotland since the embarrassment of Munich - admirable displays of showing up, taking responsibility, being accountable. There have been meetings, discussions, discussions about meetings; post-match analysis, pre-match analysis, another two press conferences. Five days on from the opening humiliation against hosts Germany and Scotland were starting to struggle finding a new way to say they’d failed to show up on the opening night of Euro 2024. Finally, the captain Andy Robertson announced the time for talking was over. “We need action,” he declared.

As a result of their goal difference taking a battering against Germany, there is jeopardy ahead of facing Switzerland tonight. Steve Clarke’s side require four points from their remaining two games of Group A and will be all but out should they lose in Cologne; at the very least, it would require Scotland to beat Hungary in their final fixture of the group by five or six. It’s as simple as that, while the challenge of lifting the spirits of his players has been one of nuance for Clarke. The Scotland manager has been going around his squad “kicking backsides and giving cuddles” as he assesses what is needed ahead of facing a confident Switzerland team fresh off an impressive win over Hungary.

Preview from Cologne

Scotland enter new phase of Euro 2024 as required change becomes clear

Is Scotland vs Switzerland on TV? Channel, time and how to watch tonight

10:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland must pick themselves up and go again to save their Euro 2024 campaign as Steve Clarke’s side take on Switzerland in Cologne.

The Tartan Army travelled to Germany in their thousands but saw their party come crashing down after a 5-1 defeat to the hosts on the opening night.

Scotland admitted they “let themselves down” on a sorry night, as their goal difference took a hit in the Group A opener. Defeat to Switzerland would leave Scotland requiring a miracle to reach the last 16.

Clarke’s side require four points from their two remaining games, but Switzerland looked strong in their opening victory over Hungary in Group A. Scotland need a response and points on the board.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Scotland vs Switzerland on TV? Channel, time and how to watch tonight

Scotland vs Switzerland: Latest Euro 2024 build-up

10:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Prediction

Beating Hungary on the opening day was a big boost for Switzerland and they will know even a draw puts them in a great position to advance to the last 16. Scotland will have to be better than they were against Germany and a draw isn’t a bad result for Steve Clarke’s side, either, as it keeps their chances alive heading into the final day. Scotland 1-1 Switzerland.

Scotland vs Switzerland: Latest Euro 2024 build-up

10:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Gunn; Hanley, Hendry, Tierney; McCrorie, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McGinn, McTominay; Shankland

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Scotland vs Switzerland: Latest Euro 2024 build-up

10:02 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the early team news?

Scotland are expected to make changes and will be without Ryan Porteous after the defender’s red card against Germany. Grant Hanley will replace him in defence, while it would not be a surprise to see Billy Gilmour recalled to midfield and Lawrence Shankland may be given the chance to offer something different in attack.

Switzerland striker Breel Embolo sealed their impressive win over Hungary after coming off the bench and will be hoping to start following his return from injury but Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer also scored in the win and will be hoping to keep their places.

Scotland vs Switzerland: Latest Euro 2024 build-up

10:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Scotland vs Switzerland?

The Group A match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 19 June in Cologne.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, BBC One Scotland, and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good morning

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland play their second game of Euro 2024 against Switzerland but know their hopes of reaching the last-16 could be over already if they suffer a defeat in Cologne.

A disastrous 5-1 opening defeat to hosts Germany on Friday night saw manager Steve Clarke admit the team had let themselves down but now the talking must be done on the pitch as captain Andy Robertson declared it’s time for action. Scotland believe they owe the Tartan Army, who have once again travelled in their thousands to Cologne, a performance.

But Switzerland are experienced opposition and will be full of confidence after their impressive opening win against Hungary. The Swiss have reached the knockout stages at their last five major tournaments and, led by captain Granit Xhaka, offered a tactical flexibility that could take Scotland by surprise if they are not prepared.

Scotland know four points will be enough to get them through, with a draw still enough to give themselves a chance of progress ahead of the final fixture against Hungary. But a defeat would be another disappointment as Scotland look to give the Tartan Army something to shout about.

Follow all the build-up in today’s live blog.