Scotland vs Switzerland Euro 2024 Preview: Odds And Best Bets

Scotland’s Euro 2024 continues as they take on Switzerland in their second fixture of the tournament in Cologne.

Switzerland vs Scotland Odds

Switzerland’s form coming into the tournament has left a lot to be desired, so Scotland may see this as an opportunity to get some points on the board, which may be much-needed if they’re defeated by hosts Germany in the tournament’s opening match as expected.

Both sides are without some key players for the tournament, and face tough opponents not only in die Mannschaft but also against an in-form and well-organised Hungary side, inspired by Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai.

But will it be el Nati or the Tartan Army heading into their final match of the group stage in a stronger position after this showdown at the Cologne Stadium?

What are the best bets for Switzerland vs Scotland?

Switzerland to keep a clean sheet @ 13/8 with Bet365

Scotland may be lacking the firepower required to be a real force at this summer’s tournament in Germany. Steve Clarke’s men may have scored twice against both Gibraltar and Finland last week, but those two sides represent weaker opposition than the Netherlands and Northern Ireland, who both kept clean sheets against the Tartan Army in March. Switzerland meanwhile have conceded just once in their four pre-tournament friendlies and are looking a little more solid defensively after some below-par performances in qualifying.

Key players expected to impact the Scotland vs Switzerland match

Scotland – Scott McTominay

Not only is Scott McTominay one of the biggest names in this Scotland side as a Manchester United stalwart, he’s also one of their biggest goal threats having chipped in with no fewer than seven goals in eight appearances in qualifying for this tournament. That total is inclusive of the 27 year old’s brace as the Tartan Army shocked Spain at Hampden Park and given the lack of consistency displayed by forwards such as Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes at international level, the travelling Scotland fans will be hoping McTominay can step up with a goal in Cologne.

Switzerland – Granit Xhaka

Hoping to track McTominay’s surging runs from midfield and come up with a few of his own for Switzerland is Granit Xhaka. The 31 year old is fresh from the best season of his club career having won the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen and he will be tasked with transitioning this Switzerland side from defence to attack at Euro 2024. This game could be won and lost in the midfield, but in the form he’s in Xhaka will back himself to win any head-to-head battle at the tournament.

Scotland vs Switzerland Tips