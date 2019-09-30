Scotland vs Samoa player ratings: Greig Laidlaw and Darcy Graham shine in Rugby World Cup 2019 win

Scotland eased past Samoa: Getty

Scotland beat Samoa and secured a potentially precious bonus point as they got their Rugby World Cup 2019 campaign back on track.

Japan's shock win over Ireland - who thrashed the Dark Blues in their Pool A opener - left Gregor Townsend's team likely requiring three bonus-point wins from their remaining fixtures to make the last eight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After a tight opening twenty, Scotland seized control just before half-time. Sean Maitland grabbed the first try as he collected a clever Finn Russell cross-field kick.

The Scotland stand-off was the instigator again four minutes later as Greig Laidlaw bounced over the line for number two, with Stuart Hogg then putting Townsend's team firmly in control as he nailed a huge 40-yard drop-goal.

In the second-half Scotland were awarded two penalty tries which saw them win an all-important bonus point, as Samoa’s ill-discipline cost them. Here is how we rated Scotland’s performance.

Check the above gallery to see how we rated players from both teams.

Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments section below.