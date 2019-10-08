Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has chosen to rest fly-half Finn Russell ahead of Sunday's crunch match with Japan - AFP

What is it?

Scotland vs Russia, Scotland's penultimate Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A clash, and they have to win with a four-try bonus point to stand any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals. They will then have to beat Japan comfortably on Sunday. It is Russia's final match.

When is it?

It is on Wednesday October 9.

What time is kick-off?

An 8.15am BST start in Shizuoka.

What TV channel is it on?

This one is on ITV. The broadcaster has exclusive rights to all Rugby World Cup 2019 matches. You can also follow this game right here with Telegraph Sport.

What is the latest squad news?

Scotland

Starting XV: Blair Kinghorn; Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor, Pete Horne, Darcy Graham; Adam Hastings, George Horne; Gordon Reid, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Scott Cummings, Ben Toolis; John Barclay, Fraser Brown, Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, WP Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Henry Pyrgos, Chris Harris.



Russia

Starting XV: Vasily Artemyev; German Davydov, Vladimir Ostroushko, Dmitry Gerasimov, Vladislav Sozonov; Ramil Gaisin, Dmitry Perov; Valery Morozov, Stanislav Selskii, Kirill Gotovtsev; Andrey Ostrikov, Evgeny Elgin; Vitaly Zhivatov, Tagir Gadzhiev, Nikita Vavilin.

Replacements: Sergey Chernyshev, Azamat Bitiev, Vladimir Podrezov, Bogdan Fedotko, Andrey Garbuzov, Sergey Ianiushkin, Anton Sychev, Yury Kushnarev



What is the head to head record of both sides?

This match will be the first time that these two sides have ever played.

What are they saying?

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend on Typhoon Hagibis:

“My first thought was that it was called Typhoon Haggis, obviously it’s not. It’s something that’s always a possibility throughout this month in this part of the world. A couple have already skipped past Japan, but this could come into play over the weekend.​ “The Ireland game cannot be postponed, it has to be played that day. If it cannot be played that day then it’s two points for each team. Whether it can be played in another venue, I’m not too sure.”​ “We’ve obviously got Japan in the back of our minds but the front of our minds is all about Russia and delivering a winning performance and getting a bonus point. It’s important we build on the momentum that we created against Samoa. If we don’t get a bonus point then the challenge against Japan is even more difficult. If we don’t win against Russia, we are out of the tournament.

On the crooked feed that led to Japan's bonus-point try:

“I’ve never seen a crooked feed [penalised], certainly at the World Cup or in the Six Nations. I think it’s an incredible call, to be honest. It’s something that has not been refereed and there’s been an agreement that there is more latitude for scrum-halves putting the ball in, because you are the team that’s won the scrum.​ “To see it in a World Cup really surprised me. To see it as we went into injury time for a game-changing decision was an even bigger surprise.”​

Russia head coach Alexander Voitov, said:

“For us, the results of the World Cup can be called positive if we finish it on a good note - positively. “And this positive will be that we will play on equal terms with the Scottish team. We have a good chance, given that the opponent changed almost the entire starting XV for this meeting. For us, in general, the tournament went well, there were many positive things.”​

What are the betting odds?

Scotland - 1/66

Russia - 50/1

Draw - 125/1

What is our prediction?

Scotland know that anything less than a maximum five-point haul will leave them packing their bags. They have made many changes from the side that beat Samoa, but this should be a comfortable win for them to set up a showdown against Japan on Sunday.

Prediction: Scotland 48 Russia 5