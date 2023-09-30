Scotland vs Romania LIVE: Rugby World Cup score and updates from must-win Pool B clash

Scotland take on Romania looking to set up a tilt at a quarter-final spot in their final Rugby World Cup pool game against Ireland.

Gregor Townsend’s side currently sit third in Pool B on five points, and the expectation will be to take a bonus point victory against a Romanian side in real strife.

The Oaks are currently bottom of Pool B on zero points following an 82-8 loss to Ireland and a 76-0 thrashing by South Africa, and have a lost another couple of key players ahead of their third game.

With points difference potentially crucial in a three-way fight for a last eight spot, Scotland will be seeking a significant win of their own.

Follow live updates from Scotland vs Romania below

Scotland vs Romania LIVE: Latest Rugby World Cup updates