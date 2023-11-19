Scotland vs Norway live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today

Scotland vs Norway live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today

Scotland bring a successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign to an end as they host Norway tonight.

Steve Clarke's side booked their place in Germany next summer with time to spare after making a flying start to Group A, winning their first five qualifying matches.

It has been a defeat to Spain and a draw away to Georgia since then as their form has cooled off somewhat, but Scotland will be keen to go out on a high in front of their home fans at Hampden Park.

Scotland do still have faint hope of finishing top of the group, but they are relying on Spain dropping points at home to Georgia.

Norway cannot catch the two teams in the group and have been dealt a further blow ahead of this final qualifier, after it was confirmed that Erling Haaland would miss the match due to an ankle injury.

How to watch Scotland vs Norway

TV channel: In the UK, today's match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1, with kick-off at 7.45pm GMT. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Live stream: Viaplay subscribers can also watch the match live online via the website and app.