Scotland vs Ireland live stream: How to watch Six Nations match online and on TV
Scotland are hoping to get their Six Nations campaign back on track against Ireland on Sunday after narrowly losing to Wales in February.
Gregor Townsend’s side will play in their first match in over a month after their game against France was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.
Four changes have been made including WP Nel coming in for Zander Fagerson who has been banned after being red carded in the Welsh defeat.
While Ireland will be looking to build on their first tournament win over Italy two weeks ago. Their campaign has not gone how head coach Andy Farrell would have wanted after they lost to Wales and France in their opening fixtures.
Interestingly for Ireland, while they do welcome back scrum-half Conor Murray from injury he doesn’t start as Jamison Gibson Park retains the No 9 jersey.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is Scotland v Ireland and what time is kick off?
The match will start at 3pm on Sunday 14 March.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The fixture will be broadcast on BBC 1 and can be watched online on BBC’s iPlayer.
What are the starting line-ups?
Scotland: Hogg; Maitland, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Nel, Cummings, Gray, Ritchie, Watson, Fagerson.
Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, Berghan, Gilchrist, Haining, Steele, Jones, Graham.
Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton, Gibson Park; Healy, Herring, Furlong, Henderson, Ryan, Beirne, Connors, Stander.
Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Porter, Baird, Conan, Murray, Burns, Larmour.
What are the odds?
Scotland - 6/5
Draw - 22/1
Ireland - 3/4
