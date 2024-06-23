Scotland vs Hungary referee: Who is Facundo Tello and why is a non-European officiating at Euro 2024?

Facundo Tello in charge at Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

Argentina’s Facundo Tello is the referee of Scotland’s must-win clash with Hungary at Euro 2024 tonight.

Tello is only the second non-European referee to charge of a match at the European Championship, following compatriot Fernando Rapallini at Euro 2020.

Tello’s selection for the tournament is part of a collaboration between Uefa and their South American counterparts Conmebol. By extension, Italy’s Maurizio Marianiis taking charge of matches at this summer’s Copa America.

Tello took charge of three matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making headlines both before and during the tournament.

The 42-year-old sent off 10 players during a feisty clash between Boca Juniors and Racing Club in Argentina’s Champions Trophy final.

He sent off a total of seven Boca players and three from Racing amid a brawl between the two teams.

In Qatar, Tello took charge of the quarter-final between Morocco and Portugal, and was heavily criticised by the losing side after Morocco won 1-0.

Defender Pepe claimed “they can now give the title to Argentina” following the match, and added: “It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened yesterday, with Messi complaining and Argentina talking.”

Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez had hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz following their quarter-final victory over Netherlands, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.