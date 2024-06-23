Scotland vs Hungary: Preview, predictions and lineups

It's win-or-bust time for Scotland and Hungary as they face off on Matchday 3 of Group A at Euro 2024.

Scotland were vastly improved from their dismal opening night showing against Germany and earned a point against Switzerland on Wednesday. Scott McTominay gave Steve Clarke's side the lead in the opening stages before Xherdan Shaqiri produced his trademark tournament wonder goal to pull the Scots back.

With Germany and Switzerland likely to advance as the top two, Scotland and Hungary are vying to progress as one of the four best-performing third-place finishers. Scotland are in a better position following their point on Matchday 2, with pre-tournament dark horses Hungary yet to get off the mark.

Marco Rossi's side were also improved from their Matchday 1 defeat but eventually fell to Germany having produced a spirited first-half performance laden with chances. The hosts' 2-0 win means Hungary must beat Scotland handsomely in Stuttgart to give themselves the best chance of qualifying.

Here's 90min's preview of Scotland vs Hungary at Euro 2024.

Scotland vs Hungary H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Hungary 0-1 Scotland (27 March 2018) - International Friendly

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary on TV and live stream

Scotland team news

The Scots were dealt a significant injury blow on Matchday 2 when Kieran Tierney was forced off in the second half against Switzerland. The Arsenal defender will not play a part in Sunday's game and his status for the knockouts will be in doubt if Scotland progress.

Scott McKenna will come in for Tierney on the left side of defence.

Clarke is also without Ryan Porteous, who's serving the second of his two-game suspension after he was sent off against Germany on opening night.

Scotland predicted lineup vs Hungary

Scotland predicted lineup vs Hungary (3-4-2-1): Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Ralston, McGregor, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, McTominay; Adams.

Hungary team news

Hungary may have been beaten by Germany but their performance may convince Rossi to name an unchanged team for Sunday's game.

Dominik Szoboszlai will continue to operate behind leading marksman Barnabas Varga with the spritely Rolland Sallai. The experienced Willi Orban needs to produce a stout performance at centre-back following his difficult start to the tournament.

Hungary predicted lineup vs Scotland

Hungary predicted lineup vs Scotland (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Varga.

Scotland vs Hungary score prediction

Expect an angsty affair in Stuttgart on Sunday with plenty on the line. A draw would be disastrous for both teams.

Hungary were pretty good against Germany having suffered a fatal defeat on Matchday 1 and are certainly a better side than Scotland - even if Clarke's side earned a point against Switzerland having produced a more aggressive performance without the ball.

Rossi's side should have no issues containing the Tartan Army and Hungary also boast the profiles in attack to take advantage of a injury-hit backline. They should win in Stuttgart and give themselves a chance of progressing.