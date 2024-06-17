Scotland vs Hungary Euro 2024 Preview: Odds And Best Bets

Euro 2024 is now into it’s final week of matches and both Scotland and Hungary are up against it to qualify from Group A having lost both of their openers against Germany and Switzerland respectively.

Scotland vs Hungary Latest Odds

The route to qualification is still open for one of these sides, but both willl be looking for a morale-boosting victory to take into the decisive third match to give them the chance to qualify there.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has been providing carrot and stick motivation for his squad, depending on who needed what, after an opening night defeat that left the Scots humbled. Only one shot was registered for Scotland, whilst Germany could’ve potentially scored more than the five that they got.

A poor first half saw to Hungary against Switzerland. Marco Rossi’s side didn’t start until the second half and that had a catastrophic effect on their result, because despite a Barnabas Varga goal havling the deficit in the second half, Hungary couldn’t get on terms.

What are the best bets for Scotland vs Hungary?

Barnabas Varga anytime goalscorer – TBC

Varga has had an excellent season with Ferencvaros and carried that straight into the Euros with an opening day goal. He has now cemented that central forward position from some his competitors and if anyone is lively enough to get on the end of the chance creation skills of Dominik Szobaszlai or Roland Sallai then it is Varga.

Scott McTominay to have 1+ Shots on Target -TBC

The Scots are going to rely on McTominay breaking into the box to provide their goal threat. Now that the Germany match has been played then they should have more freedom to find a way to make this happen as it is their best route to goal. McTominay is a threat from set pieces as well as open play.

Key players expected to impact the Scotland vs Hungary match

Scott McTominay

Scotland’s impressive qualifying campaign owes much to Scott McTominay’s form for The Tartan Army. The Man United midfielder scored seven times in eight games for Steve Clarke’s men, underlining his importance to the way Scotland set up. McTominay was anonymous for most of the opening match against Germany, but a against a team which will not be operating at the same level, the hope is that there will be more opportunity for McTominay to do what he does best and attack the box.

The Bournemouth wing-back will be hoping to get some joy down Hungary’s left akin to how Scotland will look to attack with Andy Robertson. Scotalnd’s right wing-back Anthony Ralston has had an excellent season with Celtic, putting up some impressive data, but he is still very inexperienced at international level. Kerkez, who had a solid season with Bournemouth in the Premier League, will look to take advantage of that and give Hungary a clear route up the pitch to threaten the Scottish goal.

Scotland vs Hungary Bet Builder tips