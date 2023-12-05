Is Scotland vs England on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses at Hampden

England face rivals Scotland at Hampden with Team GB’s Olympics hopes on the line in tonight’s Women’s Nations League decider.

The Lionesses fought from two goals down at half time to defeat the Netherlands at Wembley on Friday and their dramatic comeback kept Team GB’s chances of qualifying for Paris next summer alive.

As the nominated nation, England must reach the Nations League final to qualify on behalf of Team GB - and only the top team from Group A1 will advance to February’s semi-finals.

The Netherlands remain in pole position, however, and the Lionesses need the Dutch to either drop points against Belgium while beating Scotland, or to score enough goals at Hampden to top the group on goal difference if both teams win.

Scotland are already relegated from Nations League Group A1 and will be playing for pride at Hampden - although they would also damage Team GB’s Olympics hopes if they deny England victory. Here’s everything you need to know, and click here for the latest match odds.

When is Scotland vs England?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 5 December at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

Scotland vs England will be shown live on BBC One and BBC One Scotland, with coverage kicking off at 7:30pm.

What is the team news?

Scotland drew 1-1 with Belgium on Friday with Erin Cuthbert on target. Former England goalkeeper Sandy MacIver will line up against the Lionesses after switching allegiances earlier this season. Kirsty Hanson could return to the starting line-up but Scotland are without Caroline Weir, who is out for the season after suffering an ACL injury.

England did not pick up any injuries in Friday’s win over the Netherlands and manager Sarina Wiegman is likely to pick an attack-minded team. The Lionesses did not start with a recognised striker against the Netherlands and Alessia Russo or Rachel Daly could return. Millie Bright was ruled out of England’s squad and there could be further changes in defence after Friday’s display.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: MacIver; Corsie, Clark, Doherty; Evans, Kerr, MacLean, Cuthbert, Brown; Hanson, Thomas

England: Earps; Bronze, Morgan, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, James, Hemp; Russo

How can England finish top of Group A1?

After five games played, England and the Netherlands are level on nine points: with three wins and two defeats. The teams have identical head-to-head records after the Netherlands won 2-1 in their home fixture and England won 3-2 at Wembley.

Therefore, the Netherlands have the advantage because of their greater goal difference across the group. The Netherlands have scored 10 goals and conceded six, giving the Dutch a goal difference of +4, while England have scored nine and conceded eight, giving the Lionesses a goal difference of +1.

Ahead of their final fixtures, England need to win by at least three goals more than the Netherlands, if both sides win, otherwise they will qualify if the Dutch drop points against Belgium and the Lionesses beat Scotland.

What would the Lionesses then need to do to qualify for the Olympics?

England must reach the Nations League final to be sure of their place at the Olympics next summer, as the nominated side for Team GB. England will go through to the semi-finals if they top Group A1.

Both Nations League finalists will qualify for the Paris Games - unless one of those teams is France, who qualify automatically.

If France reach the Nations final, the automatic qualification spot will go to the winner of the third place playoff in the Nations League finals.

France and Spain have booked their place in the semi-finals, while Germany and Denmark are battling out for the final spot in Group A3.