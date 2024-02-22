Scotland vs England, Six Nations 2024: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

England resume their Six Nations campaign with a tough trip to face Scotland in the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield this weekend.

Steve Borthwick’s side have yet to hit their stride during the early weeks of this competition after their shock run to the World Cup semi-finals in the autumn, though head north of the border with two wins from two under their belts after following a rather drab opening display against Italy in Rome with a battling victory over Wales at Twickenham in round two.

Scotland have had England’s number in the Six Nations over recent years and welcome the auld enemy again no doubt still smarting from a hugely controversial finish to their clash with France a fortnight ago in which they were denied a dramatic last-gasp winning try.

Gregor Townsend’s side led 27-0 against Wales in Cardiff on opening weekend and ended up just clinging on for a narrow one-point victory.

Scotland vs England date, kick-off time and venue

Scotland vs England takes place on Saturday February 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 4:45pm GMT.

The match will be hosted at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

How to watch Scotland vs England

TV channel: In the UK, Scotland vs England will be shown live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will also be offering a free live stream service online.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live match blog, featuring expert analysis from our rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at Murrayfield.

Scotland vs England team news

Scotland have been hit by a new injury setback to wing Darcy Graham, though Blair Kinghorn is back in contention after a knee issue.

Experienced prop WP Nel is also fit again, while Townsend has recalled Hamish Watson and also drafted Magnus Bradbury and Alex Craig into his squad. Javan Sebastian and Ross McCann make way.

England will be without scrum-half Alex Mitchell due to a knee injury, with 37-year-old Danny Care likely to earn his 99th cap this weekend, supported by Ben Spencer.

Manu Tuilagi’s return to fitness is a huge Six Nations boost for England at Murrayfield (PA)

Power centres Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence are both back in the fold in a major boost for Borthwick, with Luke Cowan-Dickie and George Martin also fit again.

Marcus Smith is still out for England, who have dropped Jamie Blamire and Tom Pearson from their squad.

Scotland vs England lineups

Both Gregor Townsend and Steve Borthwick are due to name their respective matchday squads on Thursday. Check back in then to see both lineups in full.

Scotland vs England head to head (h2h) history and results

Scotland have now won three Calcutta Cup games in a row against England for the first time since 1972, including back-to-back victories at Twickenham - something they had never managed before.

Last year, Duhan van der Merwe’s late try wrapped up an enthralling 29-23 victory for the Scots on enemy turf in Borthwick’s first match in charge.

England previously dominated this fixture but have now beaten Scotland just once since 2017, an error-strewn 13-6 victory at Murrayfield four years ago played in torrid weather conditions.

Scotland wins: 46

England wins: 76

Draws: 19

Scotland vs England prediction

Having been the underdogs in this fixture for so long, Scotland will now be considered favourites to notch up a fourth straight win over England in the cauldron of Murrayfield this weekend.

With France dropping off a level without superstar leader Antoine Dupont, Townsend’s men may fancy themselves as the closest challengers to mighty Ireland despite the pain of that not-given last-second try that would have handed them a famous victory over Les Bleus last time out.

England were rather lacklustre in Rome and it was far from pretty again against Wales, meaning they will need to step it up a level if they are to have a chance of regaining the Calcutta Cup in hostile surroundings.

It’s not difficult to foresee another physical and gruelling encounter that should be high on drama, with the hosts likely claiming bragging rights once more in this famous old fixture.

Scotland to win, by seven points.

Scotland vs England match odds

Scotland to win: 8/15

England to win: 17/10

Draw: 17/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).