Scotland vs England LIVE: Latest score and updates as Lionesses chase big win for Olympics qualification

England’s hopes of reaching the Women’s Nations League knockout rounds and qualifying for the Olympics on behalf of Team GB hang by a thread as they take on Scotland at Hampden Park tonight. The Lionesses are currently second in Group A1, level on points with the Netherlands, but need to finish top of the table in order to progress.

The Netherlands are top due to their superior goal difference and take on Belgium in the group’s other fixture this evening. The Lionesses will go through should England defeat Scotland and the Netherlands drop points, but it is more likely that Group A1 will be decided by goal difference.

That means that the Lionesses must better the Netherlands’ result by three or more goals in order to reach the next stage of the competition and Sarina Wiegman’s side will be out to secure a big win as they face rivals Scotland, whose relegation from the top tier of the Nations League has already been confirmed.

An added complication is that Wiegman’s side are the nominated nation to qualify for the Paris Olympics on behalf of Team GB. England need to reach the Nations League final - or finish third if Olympic hosts France make the final - in order to secure a place.

Follow all the action from Hampden Park below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Scotland vs England live

Scotland host England in the Women’s Nations League, live on BBC One

England must beat Scotland by at least three goals more than Netherlands in order to finish top of their group

AS IT STANDS: Lionesses going through as group winners

Netherlands leading Belgium 1-0 in other Nations League Group A1 fixture

45+1 GOAL! Mead scores first Lionesses goal since return to put England four up (SCO 0-4 ENG)

40’ GOAL! James adds second with stunning strike from edge of the box (SCO 0-3 ENG)

38’ GOAL! James shot takes wicked deflection to double England's lead (SCO 0-2 ENG)

30’ POST! Hemp misses glorious chance from close range after James run (SCO 0-1 ENG)

12’ GOAL! Lionesses make fast start as unmarked Greenwood heads in (SCO 0-1 ENG)

GOAL! Scotland 0-5 England (Kirby, 49 mins)

20:52 , Ben Fleming

It’s FIVE!

England pick up where they left off after the break as Stanway does superbly to beat Corsie and get a low ball across the box. Kirby times her run to perfection and slams it home to give England yet another goal.

Back they charge to the halfway line, though. They are hungry for more.

KICK-OFF! Scotland 0-4 England

20:49 , Ben Fleming

A triple change from Scotland at the break as Clark, McLaughlan and Mukandi are replaced by Napier, Brown and Howard.

With those sorted, we are back underway in the second half.

HALF-TIME: Scotland 0-4 England

20:43 , Ben Fleming

Four goals to the good.

HALF-TIME: Scotland 0-4 England

20:39 , Ben Fleming

As we reach half-time, let’s take a look at some of England’s goals in that first half.

Greenwood got things up and running with a header from a corner...

Before a quickfire James double moved England 3-0 up...

And things would get even better on the stroke of half-time when Mead scored her first England goal since September 2022...

HALF-TIME: Scotland 0-4 England

20:34 , Ben Fleming

What a superb half from England - about as good as Serina Wiegamn could have asked for. Goals from Greenwood, Mead and a brace from James have the Lionesses four goals to the good at half-time and going through the Nations League knockout stages as things stand.

Scotland, to be fair to them, haven’t done a whole lot wrong. The marking for the first goal was poor but otherwise, they were just ripped apart by a clinical end to the first half by England.

GOAL! Scotland 0-4 England (Mead, 45+1 mins)

20:32 , Ben Fleming

England have a fourth with the last kick of the first half. James picks out Mead superbly and the Arsenal forward brings down the ball before curling one into the top corner past Gibson.

It’s her first England goal in 15 months and as things stand, England are going through as group winners.

Scotland 0-3 England

20:31 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: James springs in behind McLaughlan but a heavy touch from the Chelsea forward just takes the ball out for a goal-kick.

Scotland 0-3 England

20:28 , Ben Fleming

42 mins: Scotland have not played badly here by any stretch but that quickfire James double has left them somewhat shellshocked. Can England grab a fourth now before the break?

GOAL! Scotland 0-3 England (James, 40 mins)

20:26 , Ben Fleming

Two in two minutes for James!

There’s no doubt about this goal as the Chelsea forward whips a delightful curling effort into the far corner. Nothing Gibson could do about that and suddenly England have three.

They need one more goal to go back to the top...

GOAL! Scotland 0-2 England (James, 38 mins)

20:24 , Ben Fleming

A wicked deflection. England have their second and it’s James with the goal. Scotland fail to clear a corner properly and James’s effort takes a wicked deflection off Docherty and flies cruelly into the right corner.

Scotland 0-1 England

20:21 , Ben Fleming

34 mins: A big goal in the other game in Group A1 as Lineth Beerensteyn puts the Netherlands ahead to move them back to the top of the table.

Scotland 0-1 England

20:17 , Ben Fleming

31 mins: Up the other end, Scotland break but Emslie’s shot from a tight angle flies past the far post.

Scotland 0-1 England

20:16 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: POST! A huge chance for England to double their lead but Hemp strikes the right post from close range after a super run from James. England need to take all the opportunities that come their way tonight and that was a golden one.

Scotland 0-1 England

20:14 , Ben Fleming

27 mins: Walsh’s superb pass from deep unlocks the Scotland defence but Mead just can’t bring down the ball onto her right foot and it skips off the turf and out for a goal-kick. A missed chance for the Arsenal forward, there.

Scotland 0-1 England

20:11 , Ben Fleming

26 mins: A free-kick for England on the right is whipped in by Mead. Scotland’s marking is much better, this time, as Clark is perfectly positioned to head clear the dangerous cross.

Scotland 0-1 England

20:09 , Ben Fleming

24 mins: The first corner for Scotland now as Earps is forced to punch away a cross from McLaughlan. Cuthbert delivers the set-piece but it’s dealt with by Bronze at the near post.

Scotland 0-1 England

20:04 , Ben Fleming

18 mins: As things stand, England have moved top of the group with the Netherlands still drawing 0-0 with Belgium. Here, meanwhile, it’s still all England, with Scotland yet to register a shot in this game.

Scotland 0-1 England

20:00 , Ben Fleming

14 mins: England need goals - and plenty of them - and they are straight back on the attack. Bronze’s cross almost sneaks in the back post but just goes over the bar before, up the other end, Evans goes down inside the box but the referee waves away the protests.

GOAL! Scotland 0-1 England (Greenwood, 12 mins)

19:58 , Ben Fleming

The perfect start for the Lionesses as Greenwood heads home from a corner. It’s a great delivery in from Mead and the England centre-back is afforded far too much space and makes no mistake, guiding her header into the far corner.

Scotland 0-0 England

19:56 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: A first corner for England as James’s effort is deflected over the bar. The bouncing ball falls to Kirby but it’s a tough chance and she can only poke her effort over the bar with the outside of her boot.

Scotland 0-0 England

19:53 , Ben Fleming

7 mins: A strong start from England and it’s clear straight away that both full-backs - Charles and Bronze - will look to get forward plenty throughout this game. Morgan and Greenwood will have plenty on their hands dealing with any Scottish counter-attacks, that is for sure.

Scotland 0-0 England

19:51 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: Stanway nips in to steal possession in the final third, but her give-and-go with James allows Gibson to come off her line and claim the loose ball well.

Scotland 0-0 England

19:48 , Ben Fleming

2 mins An early free-kick for England on the right side, but Greenwood’s cross in is overhit and flies out harmlessly for a goal-kick.

KICK-OFF! Scotland 0-0 England

19:46 , Ben Fleming

The anthems have been sung, pleasantries exchanged and now we are underway as England get us started in the first half.

Scotland vs England

19:40 , Ben Fleming

And here the players come as they step out into the cold Scotland night sky. A huge 90 minutes coming up for both sides. But first, the national anthems...

Kick-off fast approaching

19:35 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got around ten minutes until kick-off here in Scotland and the atmosphere is building nicely. It will be an unusual evening - let’s see what both sides have in store for us!

England, Scotland and the ‘strange’ dilemma of Olympics qualification

19:30 , Ben Fleming

Anyone but England? Maybe not this time. Scotland’s best chance of reaching the Olympics as part of Team GB is by losing heavily to the Lionesses at Hampden, as England travel north requiring “as many goals as possible” to decide a confusing set of permutations in Nations League Group A1.

The build-up to what should be a grand staging of a historic football rivalry has instead been dominated by what England, who are the nominated nation when it comes to Olympics qualification, require at Hampden and whether Scotland will help or hinder the “Auld Enemy”, as well as themselves.

A final chance to read Jamie Braidwood’s preview ahead of tonight’s fixture:

England, Scotland and the ‘strange’ dilemma of Olympics qualification

Scotland vs England - How can England finish top of Group A1?

19:25 , Ben Fleming

One final reminder ahead of kick-off about the permutations of this match with England’s hopes of qualifying Great Britain for the Olympics on the line. To do that, they must first finish top of Group A1.

After five games played, England and the Netherlands are level on nine points: with three wins and two defeats. The teams have identical head-to-head records after the Netherlands won 2-1 in their home fixture and England won 3-2 at Wembley.

Therefore, the Netherlands have the advantage because of their greater goal difference across the group. The Netherlands have scored 10 goals and conceded six, giving the Dutch a goal difference of +4, while England have scored nine and conceded eight, giving the Lionesses a goal difference of +1.

Ahead of their final fixtures, England need to win by at least three goals more than the Netherlands, if both sides win, otherwise they will qualify if the Dutch drop points against Belgium and the Lionesses beat Scotland.

Should they do that, the Lionesses must then reach the Nations League final to be sure of their place at the Olympics next summer.

Scotland vs England - pre-match stats

19:20 , Ben Fleming

Ahead of kick-off, here are a few key stats to set the scene:

- England have won 24 of their 27 meetings with Scotland in all competitions (D1 L2), including each of the last three by an aggregate scoreline of 10-2. Scotland’s last win against the Lionesses came back in March 2011 in the Cyprus Cup.

- Scotland have lost seven of their eight home games against England in all competitions, losing each of their last six on home soil against the Lionesses since a 2-1 friendly victory back in May 1977.- Lauren James, who assisted two of England’s three goals against Netherlands last time out, has been directly involved in nine goals in her nine international starts in 2023 (4 goals, 5 assists) and has 10 goal involvements overall this calendar year, more than any other player for the Lionesses.

England vs Scotland

19:14 , Ben Fleming

The stage is set.

England vs Scotland

19:11 , Ben Fleming

Beth Mead last scored for England in a 10-0 win against Luxembourg on September 6, 2022.

Back in the lineup for the first time since her ACL injury, can she get back on the scoresheet tonight?

England vs Scotland

19:07 , Ben Fleming

Scotland remain winless in this UEFA Women’s Nations League campaign, having won five of their six games in the build up to the tournament (D1).

They’ve drawn against Belgium twice but can tonight’s hosts pull off a huge upset tonight and end their Nations League campaign style?

Pedro Martinez Losa - Inappropriate to question Scotland players’ integrity

19:00 , Ben Fleming

The Scottish manager has reaffirmed Sarina Wiegman’s notion that his side won’t be rolling over tonight, despite what the ramifications of the result could mean for Team GB’s Olympic hopes.

England are the nominated home nation for securing a Paris 2024 Olympics qualification spot, something that will be achieved if they advance and then make the Nations League final or, if France are finalists, come in the top three. With England’s success on that front the only way Scottish players will be able to play at the Games, it is certainly an unusual situation heading into Tuesday.

However, Martinez Losa says his team will still give it all tonight.

“I don’t feel happy about the questioning of the integrity of the Scottish players,” he said. “Scotland is a wonderful country, with wonderful people, they are very passionate about everything and nobody for one second should question the integrity of the players and how much they want to represent their nation.

“Our motivation is our fans, to play good football, to beat England and improve the aspects we have to improve as a team. This is something we couldn’t affect and is part of the competition. We have been trying to stay away from that, there is no conversation to have.”

Scotland vs England - Four changes for Scotland

18:58 , Ben Fleming

The hosts, meanwhile, make four changes as Gibson, Mukandi, McLaughlan and Hanson come in for MacIver, Brown, Thomas and MacLean.

Scotland vs England - Beth Mead returns

18:52 , Ben Fleming

Two changes for England from their win against the Netherlands and the big news is the return of Beth Mead. The Arsenal forward came off the bench on Friday but tonight will be her first start for the Lionesses since her ACL injury.

Esme Morgan also comes in to partner Alex Greenwood in central defence, with Jess Carter making way.

Scotland vs England - Scotland team news is in!

18:49 , Ben Fleming

Scotland XI: Gibson; Corsie, Clark, Mukandi, Docherty; McLaughlan, Kerr, Cuthbert; Evans, Hanson, Emslie.

Scotland vs England - England team news is in!

18:45 , Ben Fleming

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Morgan, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Kirby; Mead, Hemp, James

Scotland vs England - team news coming shortly

18:43 , Ben Fleming

We’re just a few minutes away from getting the confirmed line-ups for tonight’s fixture - will we see any surprises?

Key talking points ahead of England’s Women’s Nations League clash with Scotland

18:38 , Ben Fleming

England’s Nations League group games conclude on Tuesday with a clash against Scotland at Hampden Park.

There’s plenty on the line and a host of interesting narratives that could play out. Let’s take a look at some of those talking points ahead of the contest:

Key talking points ahead of England’s Women’s Nations League clash with Scotland

Kiera Walsh backs Mary Earps to bounce back after Netherlands display

18:30 , Ben Fleming

England battled back to triumph on Friday after being 2-0 down at half-time, with the second Dutch goal

coming when Mary Earps got a glove to Lineth Beerensteyn’s tame shot but could not stop it crossing the line.

Earps afterwards said she had “really let the team down”, something Wiegman then said was not the case and Walsh has seconded her managers words and said the Manchester United keeper is in full spirits once again.

“Mary has saved us in so many situations. For me, she’s always been there in the big moments for us, so she really doesn’t need to take that on herself, she said.

“It has to go past 10 other players before it gets to her and I think there were numerous mistakes leading up to that one.

“She’s in good spirits now I think. Even at breakfast this morning she was making jokes about it. Mary’s delivered before so I’m pretty sure she will again.”

‘No way’ Scotland let England win to aid Olympic hopes, Sarina Wiegman insists

18:22 , Ben Fleming

England boss Sarina Wiegman has stressed there is “no way” Scotland are going to “give away” the game when the sides meet at Hampden Park on Tuesday in their final Nations League group fixture.

The second-placed Lionesses may need a high-scoring win against the already-relegated Scots to claim top spot in the group, the finish required to keep Wiegman’s team in contention to secure Paris 2024 Olympic qualification for Great Britain. With England success on that front the only way Scottish players will be able to play at the Games, the game has a rather peculiar subplot to it.

However, the England coach is expecting nothing but the sternest from tonight’s opposition.

“if you have seen our group, seen Scotland and know the history of Scotland and England, then there’s no way that they are going to give away this game. They really want to beat England and we want to beat them, of course,” Weigman said.

“There’s such a rivalry that that is absolutely not going to be the case. We saw it when we played in England (a 2-1 win for England in September).”

England, Scotland and the ‘strange’ dilemma of Olympics qualification

18:12 , Ben Fleming

Anyone but England? Maybe not this time. Scotland’s best chance of reaching the Olympics as part of Team GB is by losing heavily to the Lionesses at Hampden, as England travel north requiring “as many goals as possible” to decide a confusing set of permutations in Nations League Group A1.

The build-up to what should be a grand staging of a historic football rivalry has instead been dominated by what England, who are the nominated nation when it comes to Olympics qualification, require at Hampden and whether Scotland will help or hinder the “Auld Enemy”, as well as themselves.

Ahead of tonight’s fixture, have a read of Jamie Braidwood’s preview:

England, Scotland and the ‘strange’ dilemma of Olympics qualification

What would the Lionesses then need to do to qualify for the Olympics?

18:05 , Ben Fleming

Should England top the group, the task then is simple - reach the Nations League final to be sure of their place at the Olympics next summer. As the nominated side for Team GB. England will go through to the semi-finals if they top Group A1.

Both Nations League finalists will qualify for the Paris Games - unless one of those teams is France, who qualify automatically.

If France reach the Nations final, the automatic qualification spot will go to the winner of the third place playoff in the Nations League finals.

France and Spain have booked their place in the semi-finals, while Germany and Denmark are battling out for the final spot in Group A3.

Scotland vs England - How can England finish top of Group A1?

18:01 , Ben Fleming

There’s a lot more than just the result riding on this game, with England’s hopes of qualifying Great Britain for the Olympics on the line. To do that, they must first finish top of Group A1.

After five games played, England and the Netherlands are level on nine points: with three wins and two defeats. The teams have identical head-to-head records after the Netherlands won 2-1 in their home fixture and England won 3-2 at Wembley.

Therefore, the Netherlands have the advantage because of their greater goal difference across the group. The Netherlands have scored 10 goals and conceded six, giving the Dutch a goal difference of +4, while England have scored nine and conceded eight, giving the Lionesses a goal difference of +1.

Ahead of their final fixtures, England need to win by at least three goals more than the Netherlands, if both sides win, otherwise they will qualify if the Dutch drop points against Belgium and the Lionesses beat Scotland

Make sense?

Scotland vs England - predicted lineups

17:55 , Ben Fleming

We should get confirmed lineups in about 50 minutes, but here is how we think both teams might line up:

Scotland: MacIver; Corsie, Clark, Doherty; Evans, Kerr, MacLean, Cuthbert, Brown; Hanson, Thomas

England: Earps; Bronze, Morgan, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, James, Hemp; Russo

What is the team news?

17:50 , Mike Jones

Scotland drew 1-1 with Belgium on Friday with Erin Cuthbert on target. Former England goalkeeper Sandy MacIver will line up against the Lionesses after switching allegiances earlier this season. Kirsty Hanson could return to the starting line-up but Scotland are without Caroline Weir, who is out for the season after suffering an ACL injury.

England did not pick up any injuries in Friday’s win over the Netherlands and manager Sarina Wiegman is likely to pick an attack-minded team. The Lionesses did not start with a recognised striker against the Netherlands and Alessia Russo or Rachel Daly could return. Millie Bright was ruled out of England’s squad and there could be further changes in defence after Friday’s display.

How to watch Scotland vs England

17:45 , Mike Jones

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 5 December at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Scotland vs England will be shown live on BBC One and BBC One Scotland, with coverage kicking off at 7:30pm.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Scotland vs England

16:56 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s crucial Women’s Nations League clash between Scotland and England.

The Lionesses need to beat their old rivals, and beat them well, if they have any hopes of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament and potentially reaching the Olympics in Paris next summer.

To reach the semi-finals, England need to finish top of Group A1, they are currently second and level on points with the Netherlands who have a superior goal difference. In order to qualify, England need to win tonight and out score the Netherlands - who face Belgium - by at least three goals.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and live action throughout the evening so stick around as we build up to kick off at 7.45pm.