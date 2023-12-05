Scotland vs England LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of crucial Women’s Nations League clash

England’s hopes of reaching the Women’s Nations League knockout rounds and qualifying for the Olympics on behalf of Team GB hang by a thread as they take on Scotland at Hampden Park tonight. The Lionesses are currently second in Group A1, level on points with the Netherlands, but need to finish top of the table in order to progress.

The Netherlands are top due to their superior goal difference and take on Belgium in the group’s other fixture this evening. The Lionesses will go through should England defeat Scotland and the Netherlands drop points, but it is more likely that Group A1 will be decided by goal difference.

That means that the Lionesses must better the Netherlands’ result by three or more goals in order to reach the next stage of the competition and Sarina Wiegman’s side will be out to secure a big win as they face rivals Scotland, whose relegation from the top tier of the Nations League has already been confirmed.

An added complication is that Wiegman’s side are the nominated nation to qualify for the Paris Olympics on behalf of Team GB. England need to reach the Nations League final - or finish third if Olympic hosts France make the final - in order to secure a place.

Follow all the action from Hampden Park below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Scotland vs England live

Scotland host England in the Women’s Nations League with kick off at 7.45pm, live on BBC One

England must beat Scotland by at least three goals in order to finish top of their group

The Lionesses defeated the Netherlands at Wembley last Friday but the Dutch remain in pole position to qualify for the knockouts

How to watch Scotland vs England

17:45 , Mike Jones

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 5 December at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Scotland vs England will be shown live on BBC One and BBC One Scotland, with coverage kicking off at 7:30pm.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Scotland vs England

16:56 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s crucial Women’s Nations League clash between Scotland and England.

The Lionesses need to beat their old rivals, and beat them well, if they have any hopes of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament and potentially reaching the Olympics in Paris next summer.

To reach the semi-finals, England need to finish top of Group A1, they are currently second and level on points with the Netherlands who have a superior goal difference. In order to qualify, England need to win tonight and out score the Netherlands - who face Belgium - by at least three goals.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and live action throughout the evening so stick around as we build up to kick off at 7.45pm.