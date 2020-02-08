Scotland vs England LIVE: Six Nations result, latest score and updates from Calcutta Cup today

Ben Earl celebrates England's try: Getty

Follow the latest updates live from today’s Six Nations action as the Calcutta Cup takes centre stage at Murrayfield with Scotland taking on England.

Both sides suffered defeats on the opening weekend, with Scotland delivering an impressive performance despite coming out on the wrong side of their 19-12 result in Dublin, while England delivered one of the worst performances of the Eddie Jones era in a 24-17 loss to France.

As a result, the Calcutta Cup carries significantly more pressure this afternoon as neither side can afford a second consecutive loss, given it will almost certainly end their Six Nations title hopes for the year after just two rounds. Add to that the fiery build-up from both teams, with the talk of “war” and “hatred”, and the match is finely poised to be a boisterous and physical affair. Follow the live action below.

Match preview

When is the match?

Scotland vs England takes place on Saturday 8 February at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

What time does it kick-off?

The match kicks off at 4:45pm GMT.

Teams

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson; Stuart Cummings, Jonny Gray; Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Magnus Bradbury.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Nick Haining, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Chris Harris.

England: George Furbank; Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Willi Heinz; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Lewis Ludlam, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry,

Replacements: Tom Dunn, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Ben Youngs, Ollie Devoto.