Scotland v England LIVE! Six Nations 2024 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Scotland vs England LIVE!

Six Nations round three is headlined by a blockbuster Calcutta Cup showdown in Edinburgh today. England head north of the border looking to end a torrid recent run against their auld enemy, who they have beaten just once since 2017 and against whom they have suffered three consecutive defeats.

It was between 1970 and 1972 that England last lost four matches in a row against their oldest rivals, something Steve Borthwick will be desperate to avoid this afternoon. His World Cup semi-finalists have yet to find their attacking groove in this year’s competition, but do go into this grudge clash boasting a 100 per cent record after attritional victories over both Italy and Wales.

Gregor Townsend will certainly feel that his team should also remain in contention for a first Grand Slam since 1990 after they narrowly held off an epic Welsh fightback on opening weekend, only to then be denied a famous home win over France as a last-gasp try was not given in controversial fashion. Follow Scotland vs England in the Six Nations live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at Murrayfield.

Scotland vs England latest news

Kick-off time: 4.45pm GMT, Murrayfield

How to watch: BBC

Scotland lineup with three changes

England lineup amid shock Furbank call

Prediction: Scotland to retain Calcutta Cup

Quiet before the storm at Murrayfield

15:11 , George Flood

The quiet before the storm at Murrayfield, where England were edged out 20-17 on their last visit in 2022 after a dramatic late penalty try.

They did win here back in 2020, their only victory over the auld enemy since 2017, Ellis Genge scoring the only try of the game in a 13-6 error-strewn triumph played out in truly miserable weather conditions.

There will be some atmosphere in store later. Can England defy the noise of the cauldron to end their run of Calcutta Cup losses?

(AFP via Getty Images)

George Furbank: I feel like a different player now

14:58 , George Flood

George Furbank will earn his seventh England cap today, but has not started a Test since the 25-13 Six Nations defeat by France in Paris in 2022.

His selection today, especially at the expense of such a popular and consistent player in Freddie Steward, has raised more than a few eyebrows, though he has starred for Premiership leaders Northampton this term and can operate alongside the likes of George Ford and Henry Slade as an additional playmaker to help complement the power running of returning centre Ollie Lawrence.

It’s an attacking move from a usually conservative coach in Steve Borthwick, but the kind of decision that could backfire badly if things go pear-shaped at Murrayfield this evening.

“I’ve definitely grown as a player and a person,” said Furbank - who can also play at fly-half - this week.

“I’ve actually put on a bit of size, which has helped, but also I’ve learned a lot about the mental side of things.

“Having a leadership role at Saints has helped develop me as a character, too. I feel like a different player now.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Dallaglio: Borthwick right to rely on England experience

14:41 , George Flood

Saturday’s Six Nations game against Scotland is as important as a World Cup semi-final or final for England, writes Lawrence Dallaglio.

I lost to Scotland only once in my career and, being perfectly honest, that was once too often. England in my era blew three Grand Slam chances, but I would not swap our journey to the World Cup triumph for anything.

This England team are in a different space, it is the start of a new journey. And if they could win this game, it would represent a huge result.

Progressing with a new group is about small steps. They will have to increase markedly the level of accuracy and intensity from the first two games, but I think they are capable of it.

Read the column in full here

(AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland vs England prediction

14:26 , George Flood

Having been the underdogs in this fixture for so long, Scotland will now be considered favourites to notch up a fourth straight win over England in the cauldron of Murrayfield today.

With France seemingly dropping off a level without superstar leader Antoine Dupont, Gregor Townsend’s men may fancy themselves as the closest challengers to mighty Ireland despite the pain of that not-given last-second try that would have handed them a famous victory over Les Bleus last time out.

England were rather lacklustre in Rome and it was far from pretty again against Wales, meaning they will need to step it up a level if they are to have a chance of regaining the Calcutta Cup in hostile surroundings.

It’s not difficult to foresee another physical and gruelling encounter that should be high on drama, with the hosts likely claiming bragging rights once more in this famous old fixture.

Scotland to win, by seven points.

(REUTERS)

England lineup as Borthwick makes shock Furbank call

14:24 , George Flood

There are five changes to the England team that started the battling 16-14 win over Wales at Twickenham a fortnight ago, with both props changed as Ellis Genge and Dan Cole get the nod over Joe Marler and Will Stuart.

The fit-again Ollie Lawrence gives the backline a huge power boost as he comes in for Fraser Dingwall, while veteran scrum-half Danny Care earns his 99th cap in place of the injured Alex Mitchell - backed up by Ben Spencer.

The most surprising call is at full-back, where vaunted high-ball specialist Freddie Steward is dropped entirely as Northampton’s George Furbank comes in.

Leicester lock George Martin is back from injury on the bench, but there is no place yet for Manu Tuilagi.

England XV: G Furbank; T Freeman, H Slade, O Lawrence, E Daly; G Ford, D Care; E Genge, J George (c), D Cole; M Itoje, O Chessum; E Roots, S Underhill, B Earl

Replacements: T Dan, J Marler, W Stuart, G Martin, C Cunningham-South, B Spencer, F Smith, I Feyi-Waboso

(Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Scotland lineup as Kinghorn, Steyn and Ritchie all return

14:19 , George Flood

Scotland have made three changes to the side edged out by France in such controversial fashion at Murrayfield two weeks ago, with former captain Jamie Ritchie restored to the back row in place of Matt Fagerson.

Blair Kinghorn replaces Harry Paterson at full-back after recovering from a knee injury, while Kyle Steyn comes in for Kyle Rowe on the wing having missed the France game following the birth of his child.

The bench is unchanged, meaning no places for that dropped trio or fit-again prop WP Nel as the likes of Elliot Millar-Mills and Ben Healy continue.

Scotland XV: B Kinghorn; K Steyn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D Van der Merwe; F Russell (co-c), B White; P Schoeman, G Turner, Z Fagerson, G Gilchrist, S Cummings, J Ritchie, R Darge (co-c), J Dempsey

Replacements: E Ashman, A Hepburn, E Millar-Mills, S Skinner, A Christie, G Horne, B Healy, C Redpath

(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch Scotland vs England

14:16 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Scotland vs England will be shown live and free-to-air today on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will also be offering a free live stream service online.

Welcome to Scotland vs England live coverage

14:15 , George Flood

Rugby's oldest rivalry is renewed today as England head up to Edinburgh for the latest Calcutta Cup showdown against Scotland in the Six Nations.

After spending so many years as the underdogs, the hosts have now won this famous fixture three times in a row, including back-to-back triumphs at Twickenham.

They haven't beaten England four times in succession since the early 1970s, while they have lost to the auld enemy now just once since 2017.

Steve Borthwick's side have yet to really impress in this year's competition despite their surprise run to the World Cup semi-finals in the autumn, but they are still technically in the mix for an unlikely Grand Slam after battling wins over both Italy and Wales.

England know they must find another level today in the Murrayfield cauldron against a Scotland team that were controversially denied a famous last-gasp win over France here a fortnight ago having just seen off an epic Wales fightback on opening weekend to win in Cardiff for the first time since 2002.

The stakes are as high as ever in the Calcutta Cup, with kick-off coming at 4:45pm GMT.

We will have all the match build-up, team news and live updates from across the game, including expert analysis from Standard Sport's rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at Murrayfield.