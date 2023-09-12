Scotland vs England live: Score and updates as Foden and Bellingham net

Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring England's second goal with Phil Foden - Reuters/Carl Recine

08:33 PM BST

HALF TIME: SCO 0 ENG 2

Foden sends in a cross right in front of goal after some superb build-up play from Bellingham. Kane cannot get to it and that is half time.

08:32 PM BST

45 mins - SCO 0 ENG 2

Just the one minute of added time which seems a little silly. England will be happy with their work. A few chances created and have kept Scotland fairly quiet. Walker has been decent, Rashford and Bellingham too.

08:31 PM BST

43 mins - SCO 0 ENG 2

The atmosphere at Hampden still sounds pretty decent. Jeers as England win a free-kick during a Scotland attack. Guehi is shoved in the back as a Scotland cross comes in.

Scotland fans in the stands ahead of the international friendly match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday September 12, 2023

08:28 PM BST

41 mins - SCO 0 ENG 2

Foden is booked for a challenge through the back. It’s then a bit of pushing and shoving and there’s a couple more bookings, including Bellingham. Anyway, Scotland win a free kick about 40 yards out on the left.

08:26 PM BST

39 mins - SCO 0 ENG 2

Scotland almost immediately have a shout for a handball in the box but it’s not. It’s just not.

08:23 PM BST

GOAAAAL! Bellingham doubles England's lead in quick succession

A mistake from Robertson but no mistake from Bellingham from 12 yards out. The Real Madrid man creates an opening on the left before Foden sends in a wicked cross. It ricochets off a white and blue shirt before Robertsen tries to do something with the ball... pass it? But to who? But he can only nudge it to Bellingham who hammers home easily.

Anniversary Heritage Match between Scotland and England at Hampden Park on September 12, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Scotland 0 England 2

08:21 PM BST

33 mins - SCO 0 ENG 1

Is that lead deserved? Just about? It was the second good chance of the game for Foden – and England – and the second time he puts it away.

08:18 PM BST

GOAAAAL! England take the lead at Hampden Park

It’s Foden! Bellingham and Foden link up on the edge of the box. Rashford then pokes it back to Walker on the right corner of the box. Walker lashes a shot across the goal and Foden adjusts his feet, opening them in front of goal and the ball goes past Gunn to put England ahead. A lovely touch.

Scotland 0 England 1

08:18 PM BST

31 mins - SCO 0 ENG 0

Tierney with a cross from the left but it is overhit.

08:15 PM BST

28 mins - SCO 0 ENG 0

Norway have gone 1-0 through Erling Haaland, so that means Scotland will have to wait to confirm qualification if it finishes like that. England playing with a fair bit of pace, but without the requisite quality to do anything about it. Pretty direct stuff, though.

08:14 PM BST

26 mins - SCO 0 ENG 0

That long ball comes over the top again, Bellingham the man chasing this time. Gunn is first to the ball again, though. Having a decent game, even if he hasn’t exactly had to make a proper save.

Scotland's Angus Gunn in action with England's Lewis Dunk

Walker then slides a cross in from the right to Rashford, but it is cut out and away for a corner...

08:11 PM BST

24 mins - SCO 0 ENG 0

Walker with a well hit shot from the right edge of the box, picking up on a Bellingham cross. He lashes it with his right foot but can’t get it goalwards and drags it wide. Not by much but it was never on target.

08:09 PM BST

22 mins - SCO 0 ENG 0

As things stand Scotland will be the first team to qualify for Euro 2024 (aside from the hosts, Germany). That’s because Norway and Georgia are locked at 0-0 in Oslo; nothing to do with what’s going on here.

08:07 PM BST

20 mins - SCO 0 ENG 0

England have a shout for a penalty through Bellingham, but the flag goes up and Rashford is offside again as Kane feeds him over the top. Don’t think it would have been a penalty in any case. Bellingham fell into it.

08:05 PM BST

17 mins - SCO 0 ENG 0

Biggest chance of the game... Phillips lofts one in to Rashford on the left who then squares it to Foden in space. He’s 12 yards out but he skies it over with his left. Poor. Did not get the best contact; a mishit.

08:03 PM BST

15 mins - SCO 0 ENG 0

The ball comes in, on the six yard box but Dunk gets his head in the way with an excellent header. Scotland coming into it a bit more in the last five minutes.

England's Declan Rice in action with Scotland's Scott McTominay

08:01 PM BST

14 mins - SCO 0 ENG 0

Scotland get a free kick in a fairly dangerous position, about 30 yards out in front of goal...

07:59 PM BST

12 mins - SCO 0 ENG 0

Kane is nearly clean through but Porteus just gets himself in the way and clears the danger and then quickly comes Scotland’s best chance of the game. Che Adams on the left bursts into the box but was probably two yards offside and the flag goes up.

07:58 PM BST

11 mins - SCO 0 ENG 0

Dunk sends one from deep into Rashford, who is offside by about a yard. Gunn got there anyway. Not a bad ball, though.

07:56 PM BST

9 mins - SCO 0 ENG 0

Scotland with their first significant passage of play... but it comes to nothing as Rashford finds Bellingham before the latter is fouled just in the Scotland half. Slick movement from Rashford, give and go on the left.

07:54 PM BST

7 min - SCO 0 ENG 0

It’s a third corner in quick succession for England but Scotland deal with it well, though England come again quickly. The home fans think Walker has fouled Tierney on the byline but I really don’t think he did. Ally McCoist on C4 does, though...

07:52 PM BST

5 min - SCO 0 ENG 0

England with more of the ball in the opening five minutes. Phillips is fouled and wins England a free-kick in their own half. Scotland press England back into their own penalty box before Ramsdale finds a route out on the right. Rashford wins a corner on the left this time, blocked by Porteus, who does not allow him to break into the box.

07:50 PM BST

3 min - SCO 0 ENG 0

England win a corner through Kyle Walker, on the right wing. It goes deep to Rice who lofts it up towards the back post but Gunn leaps and punches away.

07:47 PM BST

1 min - SCO 0 ENG 0

Kane gets fed through but cannot get to the ball before Gunn in goal. The flag goes up, however.

07:46 PM BST

Right, here we go

A non-friendly friendly as it keeps being called... Scotland will get the game under way.

07:42 PM BST

A reminder of the line-ups tonight

07:41 PM BST

The England national anthem is roundly booed and jeered

As you would expect.

07:37 PM BST

More from England manager Gareth Southgate

“There’s obviously so much history to the game so it’s a great test for us. It’s going to be a really hostile environment. We know that Scotland are a team that are playing really well at the moment so it’s going to be a good test. We’re trying to find the balance of stability and experience. Finding out about a few people we have to do that in the next few months. Certainly we’ll find out a lot out about those guys tonight.”

07:35 PM BST

Kalvin Phillips gets a start tonight

Here’s what Gareth Southgate has just said:

“He needs to play and he’s a really important player for us – we don’t have many players that can operate in the way he can. We know he’ll do a good job. We know people will talk about the lack of minutes but Scotland have got that with Scott McTominay.”

07:32 PM BST

The commemorative shirt is just for the warm-up

Shame. Or is it not, because the shirts are a bit naff?

Jordan Pickford, and Sam Johnstone goalkeepers of England warm up before the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match between Scotland and England at Hampden Park on September 12, 2023 in Glasgow Scotland

07:29 PM BST

Steve Clarke speaks before the game

“Full house at Hampden. A game against the Auld Enemy it’s going to be a great occasion. It’s always a good time to play against England. It’s a historic match. England are always in the later stages at competitions and that’s something we aspire to... we’re trying to qualify consistently for tournaments and then hopefully we can upset some of the big boys. “They are a really switched on group of players... there’s nothing we can do about the game in Oslo. I imagine the crowd will keep us up to date with what’s going on, especially if it’s a positive result in out favour.”

07:28 PM BST

Scotland friendly is a game Gareth Southgate cannot afford to lose

There are milestones in the oldest fixture and the oldest border skirmish in world football that have marked Gareth Southgate’s career as first a player and a manager. Tuesday night is set to be another. England will face Scotland for the 116th time, since their first meeting in 1872, and while it is only a rare friendly in these days of a congested competitive calendar, it is also an encounter that Southgate knows must be taken with deadly seriousness. While he will argue, with justification, that is always the case with England, it is not a game that he can afford to lose given the need for momentum as he begins to prepare for next summer’s European Championship and the relevance of moving on from Saturday’s flat 1-1 draw with Ukraine with something far more convincing.

Read more from Jason Burt here.

07:20 PM BST

Angus Gunn between the posts for Scotland tonight

Cyprus v Scotland - AEK ARENA, Larnaca, Cyprus - September 8, 2023 Scotland's Angus Gunn celebrates after the match

Son of Bryan Gunn, born in England to a Scottish father and English mother. He played for England at U-16-U21 level but chose Scotland at full international level. Nothing wrong with that, is there?

07:13 PM BST

The teams are in

England

Starting XI: Ramsdale, Walker, Trippier, Rice, Guehi, Dink, Foden, Phillips, Kane, Bellingham, Rashford

Substitutes: Chilwell, Johnstone, Henderson, Maguire, Tomori, Saka, Eze, Colwill, Maddison, Gallagher, Pickford, Wilson, Nketiah

Scotland

Starting XI: Gunn, Hickey, Robertson, McTominay, Tierney, McGinn, McGregor, Adams, Hendry, Gilmour, Porteus

Substitutes: McCrorie, Clark, Souttar, Dykes, Christie, McKenna, Armstrong, Ferguson, Nisbet, Jack, Patterson, McLean, Shankland

07:01 PM BST

Southgate: I persuaded Walker not to retire – twice

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that he has talked “world-class” Kyle Walker out of international retirement twice, including after the Qatar World Cup last year.



Walker scored his first England goal in his 77th international appearance against Ukraine, but the right-back would have retired without ever netting for his country had it not been for Southgate.



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola this summer took Walker out to dinner to talk him out of moving to Bayern Munich and Southgate revealed that he has twice had similar conversations over the 33-year-old’s international future – once after England’s defeat in the final of the European Championships in 2021 and most recently after the World Cup.

Read the full story from Matt Law here.

06:56 PM BST

What is the recent head-to-head record?

There was no game between England and Scotland for 14 years at the start of the century, but there have been more in recent years.

England and Scotland were in the same qualification group for the 2018 World Cup, with England winning 3-0 at home but requiring a last-gasp Harry Kane goal to spare them a defeat at Hampden.

The two teams played at the 2020 (delayed until 2021) European Championship, with Scotland earning plenty of plaudits for their display in a goalless draw at Wembley.

England vs Scotland: meetings since 2000

August 2014: England 3 Scotland 2 (friendly)

November 2014: Scotland 1 England 3 (friendly)

November 2016: England 3 Scotland 0 (World Cup qualification)

June 2017: Scotland 2 England 2 (World Cup qualification)

June 2021: England 0 Scotland 0 (Euro 2020)

06:31 PM BST

Good evening

And welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s international friendly as Scotland take on England at Hampden Park. The “reason” for this game is that it marks 150 years since the first ever football international (between these two sides) back in the 1870s. Only that it doesn’t really mark 150 years as the date was almost 151 years ago: on November 30 1872 at Hamilton Crescent in Patrick, Glasgow. Anyway, we get the reason for the occasion, even if it is not exactly perfectly timed, but they could hardly schedule this during the World Cup, could they?

Both teams have played each other another 114 times since then, with 25 of those draw, 48 won by England and 41 by Scotland. There has not been an awful not of action between the two teams in recent years, however. In fact, this will be just the sixth time since 2000. The most recent of those games was the 0-0 draw in the 2020 European Championship (played in 2021).

Scotland come into the game in fine form, with five wins in their last five games. In fact, going back to the start of 2023, their record in competitive games reads: won nine, drawn one and lost two. And the last defeat in that time came against Ireland on June 11. With a 3-0 victory away in Cyprus, Steve Clarke’s men are looking likely to qualify for Euro 2024. In fact, if results go their way tonight their place will be guaranteed, becoming the first side to qualify if Norway fail to beat Georgia.

England are also in decent form, winning four and drawing one (their last game was a 1-1 draw against Ukraine) since their World Cup exit at the hands of France last year.

Both teams will be playing in special commemorative kits to mark the occasion and you have to say that the Scotland one is about three times as good as England’s. Anyway, kick-off is at 7.45pm BST and we will be here for all of the build-up live updates and reaction.