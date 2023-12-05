Scotland vs England LIVE! Lionesses match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Scotland vs England LIVE!

The Lionesses face a must-win Nations League clash against their old rivals at Hampden Park tonight. Sarina Wiegman's side make the trip north sitting level on points with the Netherlands at the summit of Group A1 following their rousing comeback win over the Dutch at Wembley on Friday, needing to better their result at home to Belgium on Tuesday or else win by three more goals to reach the finals in the New Year.

As the nominated team to try and qualify Team GB for next summer's Paris Olympics and only two European slots available, England must win their Nations League group and then finish in the top two (or three if Olympic hosts France make the final) at the finals in February. This has created a somewhat bizarre scenario of a win for Scotland tonight ruining the Olympic dreams of several of their players.

The hosts sit rock bottom of the group and winless with relegation already confirmed, with their manager and players reacting with anger to any questions over their integrity ahead of this game. Wiegman has brought in both Beth Mead and Esme Morgan to start in Glasgow. Follow Scotland vs England in the Women's Nations League live below, with updates and analysis from Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Hampden.

Scotland vs England latest news

Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT, Hampden Park

How to watch: BBC

England team news: Mead and Morgan drafted in

Standard Sport prediction

Nations League and Olympic permutations

Scotland vs England

19:20 , George Flood

More pre-match thoughts here from Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Hampden Park....

🗣️ "It's complicated stuff."@MrDomSmith is in position at a chilly Hampden Park to preview Scotland vs England and run you through all those important Nations League and Team GB Olympic permutations...



LIVE: https://t.co/uHf50xtXtm#SCOENG | #UWNL | #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/XdXk6mSDVs — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 5, 2023

Earps looking to bounce back after rare England error

19:14 , George Flood

Mary Earps will be looking for a bounce-back display for England tonight.

The Manchester United goalkeeper, who is captaining England in the absence of injured duo Leah Williamson and Millie Bright, was in tears at the final whistle at Wembley on Friday after her uncharacteristic mistake that led to the second Dutch goal.

“That will haunt me for a long time,” she said.

“I’ve really let the team down today. I’m really gutted. It could have been a really special night at Wembley.

"The team were unbelievable. The way they moved the ball around, the tenacity, the girls were phenomenal.

“I thought the girls were unbelievable to comeback like that. The subs came on and impacted the game. I’m sorry my performance cost the girls like that.”

[object Object] (The FA via Getty Images)

However, Wiegman and her team-mates quickly rallied around Earps, who has been one of England's top performers for a long time and is the favourite to win the BBC's coveted Sports Personality of the Year award for 2023.

"Mary has saved us in so many situations. For me, she's always been there in the big moments for us, so she really doesn't need to take that on herself," said midfielder Keira Walsh.

"It has to go past 10 other players before it gets to her and I think there were numerous mistakes leading up to that one.

"She's in good spirits now I think. Even at breakfast this morning she was making jokes about it. Mary's delivered before so I'm pretty sure she will again."

Scotland vs England

18:54 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Hampden Park

Surprising that, just as at Wembley on Friday, Sarina Wiegman has opted to start with both Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly on the bench.

It means that England once again don’t have a striker and are instead playing with Beth Mead, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp in a fluid front three, with Fran Kirby just behind.

It’s still a very attacking lineup, and there is real firepower on the bench for England in Russo, Daly, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone.

In defence, Jess Carter is unsurprisingly dropped after a poor display on Friday and is replaced by Esme Morgan. Mead for Kelly is the only other change.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Four Scotland changes from Belgium draw

18:50 , George Flood

Meanwhile, it's four changes from Pedro Martinez Losa to the Scotland side that claimed a battling 1-1 draw with Belgium in Leuven last time out.

Lee Gibson replaces Sandy MacIver in goal, while Kirsty MacLean, Fiona Brown and Martha Thomas are replaced by Emma Mukandi, Rachel McLauchlan and Kirsty Hanson.

Two England changes as Mead and Morgan start

18:44 , George Flood

So that's two changes from Sarina Wiegman to the team that came from 2-0 down to beat the Netherlands 3-2 in dramatic fashion at Wembley on Friday night.

The fit-again Beth Mead is back in the starting lineup as England hunt for goals from the first whistle this evening, with Euro 2022 final hero Chloe Kelly only on the bench.

Manchester City defender Esme Morgan is also preferred to Chelsea's Jess Carter at the back.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Scotland lineup

18:39 , George Flood

Starting XI: Gibson, Docherty, Mukandi, Corsie, Kerr, Hanson, Evans, McLauchlan, Clark, Emslie, Cuthbert

Subs: Fife, MacIver, Howard, Maclean, Brown, Lauder, Hay, Rodgers, Harrison, Davidson, Thomas, Napier

England lineup

18:36 , George Flood

Starting XI: Earps, Bronze, Morgan, Greenwood, Charles, Walsh, Stanway, Kirby, James, Hemp, Mead

Subs: Carter, Hampton, Toone, Wubben-Moy, Zelem, Kelly, Clinton, Daly, Le Tissier, Keating, Turner, Russo

Wiegman: I hope Lionesses 'go wild' from the first minute

18:31 , George Flood

The goal-difference swing to the Netherlands means that England are likely to need a big win tonight if they are to reach the Nations League finals in February.

And while Sarina Wiegman certainly doesn't want her side to abandon their defensive responsibilities, she has called for them to go "wild" in attack straight from the off at Hampden.

"I hope they go wild from the first minute," she said.

"But you don't want to get erratic.

"We want to get a lot of players up front but stay calm and score as a team — and don't concede any.

"Let's create lots of chances and score."

Wiegman: 'No way' Scotland roll over to boost Olympic hopes

18:23 , George Flood

For her part, England boss Sarina Wiegman also insisted there was "no way" Scotland would let old rivals England win tonight in order to boost their own Olympic hopes.

"I understand the conversations about it," she said.

"But if you have seen our group, seen Scotland and know the history of Scotland and England, then there's no way that they are going to give away this game.

"They really want to beat England and we want to beat them, of course.

"There's such a rivalry that that is absolutely not going to be the case. We saw it when we played in England (a 2-1 win for England in September).

"I don't have the solution. This is the first time we've played the Nations League, and how are you going to solve this situation?

(The FA via Getty Images)

"Maybe you don't want them in the same group, but then if Scotland topped another group, we topped one and we went into the finals, you'd have the same situation.

"It's just about fair play, about football, and in football everyone wants to win, and we know the rivalry.

"We have professional players here who really want to show up - England players and Scottish players. I think it's going to be a good game where everyone wants to perform at their highest level."

Scotland vs England

18:12 , George Flood

The calm before the storm at Hampden Park, which looks resplendent on a clear and cold December night in Glasgow.

It will be a damn sight noisier later, have no doubt...

(The FA via Getty Images)

(PA)

[object Object] (PA)

Losa: 'Scotland questions totally inappropriate'

17:56 , George Flood

Those strong feelings from the Scotland skipper were echoed by Spanish head coach Pedro Martinez Losa, who called questions over his side's integrity "totally inappropriate".

He said: "I feel the situation is one we cannot change, it is a situation we have been brought into. I wish that it could have been anticipated or we could have changed.

"What I do not feel happy about is the questioning of the integrity of the Scottish players.

"Scotland is a wonderful country, with wonderful people, they are very passionate about everything and nobody for one second should question the integrity of the players and how much they want to represent their nation.

"The feeling of this group is to represent thousands of girls and boys who are coming to watch and inspire all these people - that is stronger than anything. I feel the question is totally inappropriate."

(PA)

Corsie: Questions over Scotland integrity 'outrageous'

17:45 , George Flood

Any potential questions over Scotland's integrity for this game with the Olympic component have been met by anger from captain Rachel Corsie.

"A lot of people outside have spoken about it, and truthfully I think it is so disrespectful," she told reporters on Tuesday.

"To have played for my country for as many years as I have, to know the girls that sit in there, the ones that want to be here, the ones who can't be here through injury, I think it is absolutely outrageous to question anyone's integrity and I think it is a huge insult to us.

"I understand why the question is being asked, but for us, the motivation is playing for your country.

(PA)

"It's difficult to understand that if you've never experienced it but when you have experienced it, you don't need extra motivation, it is absolutely the pinnacle of the sport to represent your nation so that will absolutely be the motivation tomorrow, to be pulling on the Scotland jersey.

"The format is something that players don't really have any input or say on. The situation is unique, it's difficult.

"I think it is a game that we absolutely look forward to.

"The position that we are in in the group is difficult because it is not where we want to be, but at the same time we have the opportunity to finish the year against a team that is one of the best but also against one that in the history of this country and in the sport, is a huge rivalry.

"The chance to play them here at Hampden Park, I know, is one that everyone is definitely relishing."

Nations League and Olympic permutations

17:35 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Dom Smith outlines the stakes at Hampden Park tonight...

England are the nominated team to qualify Team GB for the women's football competition at next summer's Paris Olympics, with the Nations League acting as the qualifying tournament.

Only two European teams can qualify for the Olympics, and the Lionesses must win their group and finish in the top two (or three if France make the final) at February's Nations League Finals.

England are level on points with group leaders the Netherlands, who host Belgium tonight, but are second on goal difference.

If they both triumph, then the Lionesses must win by three goals more than the Dutch to progress.

The controversy arrives when considering that Scotland stand in England's way.

A number of Scottish players would have a good chance of making Team GB's 18-player squad if they qualified, but would kill their own Olympic dreams by winning tonight.

Read the article in full here

Scotland vs England prediction

17:30 , George Flood

The Lionesses have largely flattered to deceive since their World Cup final heartbreak in Australia in the summer, winning three and losing two of their Nations League matches to date.

They haven't massively impressed at any point over recent months and haven't travelled well, though should have been given a nice confidence boost by the dramatic downing of the Dutch at Wembley.

Scotland have endured a very difficult campaign to date with only two points to their name so far and it's an odd situation to be in where securing a famous win over their old rivals tonight would ruin the Olympic hopes of several of their own players.

They certainly won't let that factor impact on their performance, but you still fancy England to win handsomely.

Whether that will be enough depends on the Dutch in Tilburg.

England to win, 4-0.

[object Object] (Action Images via Reuters)

England team news

17:25 , George Flood

England are missing vice-captain Millie Bright for both of these huge Nations League games due to a knee injury.

The Chelsea defender had taken on the armband in the continued absence of long-time skipper Leah Williamson, but Mary Earps has assumed the main leadership role this week.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is determined to bounce back after her uncharacteristic mistake that led to the Netherlands' second goal at Wembley on Friday.

More on that in a moment.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Where to watch Scotland vs England

17:21 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's match will be televised live and for free on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online for free via the website and app for BBC Sport and iPlayer.

Welcome to Scotland vs England live coverage

17:12 , George Flood

Meetings between auld enemies Scotland and England are rarely dull regardless of the sport or the occasion, and tonight is likely to be no exception.

The Lionesses make the trip north to Hampden Park knowing that they likely need to win well this evening in their gripping battle with the Netherlands to top Nations League Group A1, reach the February finals and keep Team GB's hopes of qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics alive.

Their hosts sit bottom, winless and already relegated, placed in a highly bizarre and unusual position of knowing that a victory over their old rivals - the designated team to try and qualify GB for next year's Games - in Glasgow would ruin the Olympic dreams of many of their players.

Kick-off tonight is at 7:45pm GMT, so stay tuned for team news and live updates across the night - including analysis from Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Hampden.