Scotland v Tonga live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Rory Darge darts in between the posts just before the break to clinch Scotland's bonus point - PA/Adam Davy

06:19 PM BST

66 mins: SCO 31 TGA 17

Skinner and Ashman are also on for Scotland, as Horne knocks on after another evasive run.

Tonga to put in on their own 22.

06:17 PM BST

64 mins: SCO 31 TGA 17

A backtracking Piutau spills the ball under little pressure so the full-back’s clearance is not what he would have liked.

Scotland throw in just outside the Tongan 22 but Gray knocks on.

We restart with a Tonga scrum.

06:15 PM BST

62 mins: SCO 31 TGA 17

Incidentally, Ritchie did not return because he failed his HIA after that Taumoepeau yellow-card tackle. Here’s hoping the flanker’s ok, with two pool matches still to come.

Tonga win a holding-on penalty and Havili gives his side he line-out on the Scottish 10-metre line - but the throw over the top isn’t straight.

Coleman, too, is on for his Tonga debut.

06:13 PM BST

60 mins: SCO 31 TGA 17

Schoeman is penalised for a side entry on the Tongan 22 so Havili hammers the ball downfield for a line-out outside the Scottish 22.

Takulua, just on for Pulu, loses the ball forward and Russell clears. Piutau scampers back, Fekitoa puts the ball out of play, and Scotland will throw in on halfway.

An impressive net gain for the Scots.

06:11 PM BST

Horne's try

The build up from van der Merwe 🔥



06:09 PM BST

57 mins: SCO 31 TGA 17

An awkward Russell kick sends Taumoepeau back to his tryline and the wing rushes his clearance, making a hash of it.

Scotland throw in just inside the Tongan 22 - but it’s not straight.

We restart with a Tonga scrum.

06:08 PM BST

CON RUSSELL: SCO 31 TGA 17

Laser accuracy from Russell that time wide on the left.

Surely 14 points is enough to see Scotland home now?

06:07 PM BST

TRY HORNE: SCO 29 TGA 17

Horne has not been on long at scrum-half and he’s on the scoresheet.

Graham and Cummins get Scotland on the front foot before Van der Merwe fends what seemed like the entire Tongan team - including getting his own back on Kata - to feed Horne down the left and score.

06:06 PM BST

53 mins: SCO 24 TGA 17

Halaleva Fifita makes a mess of the Scottish line-out, tapping down to Fisi’ihoi who puts Pulu away.

But Fifita knocked on and Scotland survive a nervy moment.

06:04 PM BST

Taumeifuna's try

#TGA roar into life early in the second half!



06:03 PM BST

52 mins: SCO 24 TGA 17

Penalty to Scotland as Schoeman - just on - does a job on Big Ben Taumeifuna.

Russell clears up towards halfway.

06:01 PM BST

50 mins: SCO 24 TGA 17

It’s not straight - and the chance goes begging.

Scotland will escape with a five-metre scrum.

06:01 PM BST

49 mins: SCO 24 TGA 17

Dempsey plays the arm in the line-out and so Havili goes back to the corner to give Tonga a five-metre line-out.

This, even with 50 mins not up on the clock, feels like a big moment.

06:00 PM BST

49 mins: SCO 24 TGA 17

The momentum is with Tonga.

What a strike from Piutau, from inside his own half, cannons a grubber towards the Scotland 22.

Its ferocity is such that Kinghorn has to dive for it and carry it out - it would have been a 50:22 anyway.

Schoeman, Jones and Graham all on for Scotland as Tonga throw in inside the Scottish 22.

05:56 PM BST

47 mins: SCO 24 TGA 17

Scotland reclaim the restart but there’s a Kinghorn forward pass as they try to work it down the left.

Tonga will restart in a scrum close to their own 10-metre line.

05:55 PM BST

CON HAVILI: SCO 24 TGA 17

A sweet strike from Havili and there is a try and conversion in it.

05:54 PM BST

TRY TAUMEIFUNA: SCO 24 TGA 15

Oh Finn, what are you doing? It’s a disastrous start to the half for Scotland.

Van der Merwe does so well to shove Ngauamo into touch from the line-out - but Scotland choose to go quickly close to their own line.

Russell, under pressure, puts in a terrible clearance. Kata charges back and then Taumeifuna rumbles over Russell, and Gray and Steyn can’t combine to stop him.

Game on!

05:52 PM BST

43 mins: SCO 24 TGA 10

A decent period for Scotland, with Russell again probing out wide and Sutherland prominent, ends with a penalty against Cummins as he gets in front of the loosehead prop on the carry.

Taumoepeau is back on as Havili hits a glorious touch-finder to inside the Scottish 22.

05:49 PM BST

The teams are back out

Can’t see any changes except for M Fagerson coming on for Ritchie.

And the yellow card will remain a yellow as Ritchie is deemed to have dropped late.

That must have been close.

05:38 PM BST

The bonus-point try

05:35 PM BST

Half-time: SCO 24 TGA 10

Scotland, having wrapped up the try bonus point with scores through Turner, Steyn, Van der Merwe and Darge, will be pleased with that - especially given at one stage they trailed thanks to a Kata try for Tonga.

Townsend’s side can’t take their foot off the gas in the second half, however. This Tonga side have the firepower to strike from anywhere.

05:34 PM BST

CON RUSSELL: SCO 24 TGA 10

They don’t come much easier than that.

05:34 PM BST

TRY DARGE: SCO 22 TGA 10

That’s the bonus point and it felt inevitable.

The softness of it was not inevitable, however.

Darge carries in the tight, tackled by Halaifonua, but the flanker’s not held, gets up, and scampers under the posts.

Strange score.

05:32 PM BST

40 mins: SCO 17 TGA 10

Decent defence from Tonga as Dempsey, White and Harris all get close, before Van der Merwe lunges desperately at the corner flag with Fekitoa ushering him into touch.

No matter, we go back for a Scotland penalty just to the right of the sticks, five metres out.

Scotland opt to scrum in the last play of the half.

05:30 PM BST

39 mins: SCO 17 TGA 10

That could be a big moment at the end of this half.

White puts a delicate, demon box-kick into the Tongan 22 and Piutau is down a blind alley collecting it.

Cummings, the lock, chases hard and bundles the full-back into touch.

Scotland throw inside the Tongan 22.

05:29 PM BST

38 mins: SCO 17 TGA 10

Scotland try another strike play after Tonga clear but Van der Merwe is chopped well by Fekitoa and knocks on on the floor.

The Pacific Islanders think it’s on down the blindside but Piutau is shepherded into touch.

Scotland throw in just inside their own half.

05:27 PM BST

Van der Merwe's try

05:26 PM BST

36 mins: SCO 17 TGA 10

Scotland will be disappointed with that, given the man advantage.

Tonga have gotten to grips with the Scottish maul, which is probing inside the 22.

Russell wants to explore down the short side but it’s not really on and his offload to Van der Merwe drifts forward.

Tonga scrum, seven metres from their own line.

05:25 PM BST

Tonga's try

05:24 PM BST

YELLOW CARD TAUMOEPEAU

Yep, a sin bin for the Tonga wing - and it will be an off-field review.

Was there mitigation? I’m not convinced. It could be red.

05:23 PM BST

34 mins: SCO 17 TGA 10

Tonga look to be developing a threatening position but Turner comes away with it... and it’s on!

Russell and Kinghorn fling long passes out to Steyn, who takes Scotland up to halfway.

Taumoepeau has been penalised for a high tackle on Ritchie.

He might be going to the bin here - at least. The wing was upright and connects with Ritchie’s head.

05:21 PM BST

MISSED CON RUSSELL: SCO 17 TGA 10

Another miss from Russell, hitting the post this time.

So Scotland are one try off that targeted try bonus point, but also only lead by seven.

05:20 PM BST

TRY STEYN: SCO 17 TGA 10

That’s three for Scotland! And Steyn finishes lethally.

Turner throws long to Ritchie, with the flanker scooping up the bouncing ball and feeding Van der Merwe on the scissors.

Scotland are on the front foot and, after the forwards tie Tonga in, Russell looks for width again.

His pacy pass finds Steyn on an outside line and the wing has too much toe for Ahki on the overlap.

05:18 PM BST

29 mins: SCO 12 TGA 10

Tonga look to go through the phases just inside the Scottish 22 but Talitui is penalised for taking Darge out off the ball.

Russell gives his side a line-out just outside the Tongan 22.

05:16 PM BST

MISSED CON RUSSELL: SCO 12 TGA 10

It was tough for the Scotland captain - hopefully it does not come back to bite his side.

05:15 PM BST

TRY VAN DER MERWE: SCO 12 TGA 10

Vintage Scotland.

The maul does little but then the set play comes - and it’s a classic.

Tuipulotu takes the ball to the line at first receiver, pulls it back to Russell, who fires a pass into the path of Kinghorn, who can do nothing but fly onto it.

The full-back breaks through the gap out wide and gives Van der Merwe an unopposed finish in the corner.

05:13 PM BST

25 mins: SCO 7 TGA 10

Van der Merwe’s in the wars again, being hammered by Fekitoa as the wing tries to find some space.

Sutherland breaks! A bustling run by the prop after he spins out of Fisi’ihoi’s tackle.

Russell attempts the cross-kick to Steyn and the wing is a whisker away from collecting in a dangerous area.

There’s a no-arms tackle by Havili, however, so it’s a Scotland penalty, which Russell kicks into the Tongan 22.

05:10 PM BST

CON HAVILI: SCO 7 TGA 10

A superb strike from wide on the right - and Tonga lead by three!

05:09 PM BST

TRY KATA: SCO 7 TGA 8

That was a bit... easy?

Havili puts Kata in some space down the right, the wing boshing Van der Merwe once again, taking Tonga up to the Scottish 22.

A phase later, Piutau is exploiting the blindside, brushing off Russell’s tackle and sending Kata clear down the right.

Leicester fans will be excited!

05:07 PM BST

Kata's bosh on Van der Merwe

05:06 PM BST

19 mins: SCO 7 TGA 3

There are some serious collisions here.

Tuipulotu is upended by Ahki (accidentally) before Kinghorn knocks on in the tackle just inside the Scotland half.

Scrum Tonga.

05:04 PM BST

17 mins: SCO 7 TGA 3

White darts from the line-out but Tonga turn the ball over and clear through Pulu.

Kinghorn covers and replies with the boot, but Pulu and Piutau’s attempted counter is a messy one, with the latter spilling the ball into touch.

Scotland throw on halfway.

05:03 PM BST

14 mins: SCO 7 TGA 3

Goodness me. Van der Merwe, on the kick-chase, has just been absolutely flattened by Kata, the Leicester back. That was utterly monstrous.

Two phases later, however, Scotland pile into the counter-ruck and Russell hits a gorgeous 50:22.

Line-out Scotland, just inside the Tongan 22.

05:01 PM BST

14 mins: SCO 7 TGA 3

Some serious width being employed by Scotland here, with Russell conducting things adventurously.

Scotland reach the Tongan 22 after two surges from Steyn, but the wing’s offload ends up in the mitts of Piutau, and Tonga clear up to the Scottish 22.

04:57 PM BST

Scotland's early chance

04:57 PM BST

PEN HAVILI: SCO 7 TGA 3

A settled opener from Havili and Tonga are off the mark.

04:56 PM BST

8 mins: SCO 7 TGA 0

Kinghorn spills a high ball so Tonga put into the scrum on the Scottish 10-metre line.

Penalty to Tonga with Sutherland accused of collapsing. A correct call by the book but Taumeifuna looked under more pressure.

Tonga will have a shot at goal.

04:53 PM BST

CON RUSSELL: SCO 7 TGA 0

A simple sighter for the Scotland captain.

04:53 PM BST

TRY TURNER: SCO 5 TGA 0

That’s ominous for Tonga so early on.

Scotland’s pack splinter the Tongan forwards from just inside the 22, with the maul flying at a real pace as it approached the line. Turner dots down.

04:52 PM BST

4 mins: SCO 0 TGA 0

A line-out infringement from Tonga ends with a Scotland penalty on halfway.

Russell gives his side the throw on the Tongan 22 - and there’s a Scottish maul flying!

04:50 PM BST

NO TRY: SCO 0 TGA 0

Ah, Kinghorn was just short with the grounding. What a shame.

04:48 PM BST

TRY KINGHORN: SCO 5 TGA 0

What a start! I think Kinghorn is there!

Oh, but he’s not convinced...

Tonga spill the ball in the Scotland half - and the Scottish full-back is off like a shot.

He hacks down field, hares after the ball, and dots down on the line.

04:47 PM BST

Kick-off!

Havili gets us under way!

04:47 PM BST

A reminder of the teams

Scotland starting XV: Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Scott Cummings; Jamie Ritchie (captain), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham.

Tonga starting XV: Salesi Piutau; Solomone Kata, Malakai Fekitoa, Pita Ahki, Afusipa Taumoepeau; William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna (captain); Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi; Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Talitui, Vaea Fifita.

Replacements: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Semisi Paea, Sione Vailanu, Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini.

04:43 PM BST

Sipi Tau

Tonga’s equivalent of the Haka is up next.

04:43 PM BST

Credit where it is due

The anthems, even after the instrumentals were added, have been pretty dire this tournament.

Even with the musical addition, the arrangements have been far too fast, with capacity crowds struggling to keep up in the stadium acoustics.

BUT...

The version of ‘Flower of Scotland’ that they’re using is one of the best I’ve heard. Worked well.

04:39 PM BST

Here come the teams!

The anthems are next.

04:37 PM BST

Townsend speaks pre-match

🗣️"We know to get out of pool, we need bonus points"



Gregor Townsend emphasises the importance of bonus points for #SCO if they want to progress from the pool!



04:37 PM BST

ITV's teaser

Well, I was in the right ballpark, but it was Frank Bunce, who scored for Samoa and New Zealand at different World Cups in the 90s.

04:35 PM BST

ITV's teaser

First player to score a World Cup try with two different nations?

Without cheating, do you know the answer?

I’m not sure, but I’d guess either Graeme Bachop or Jamie Joseph (probably the former) who played at World Cups for both Japan and New Zealand in the 1990s.

04:30 PM BST

Pre-match reading

On the Scotland side, there’s Senior Rugby Writer Charlie Morgan on how Scotland’s gameplan could get them to a quarter-final, but they’re going to have to be flawless from here on in.

And, for Tonga, here’s the incredible journey of Pat Pellegrini, who has gone from level five club rugby to playing at the World Cup.

Pat Pellegrini - WORLD RUGBY

04:21 PM BST

04:16 PM BST

Scotland

I do think Townsend’s side will win today, but is this a fair assessment, given they currently sit on zero points in Pool B, with Ireland on 14 and South Africa on 10:

It is more likely that Scotland lose to Tonga today than get out of the group.

Hypothetical, of course, but a point to debate.

Let me know in the comments!

04:07 PM BST

Today's referee

It’s England’s Karl Dickson.

Here he is at the toss with the two captains, Jamie Ritchie and Ben Taumeifuna, in Nice.

Captains Jamie Ritchie of Scotland and Ben Tameifuna of Tonga join Referee Karl Dickson at The Asahi Coin Toss prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Scotland and Tonga at Stade de Nice on September 24, 2023 in Nice, France

03:58 PM BST

03:49 PM BST

Team news

Townsend makes four changes to the side that lost to South Africa. Prop Rory Sutherland and second-row Scott Cummings come into the pack for Pierre Schoeman and Grant Gilchrist respectively, while centre Chris Harris and wing Kyle Steyn start in the backline, with Huw Jones and Darcy Graham dropping to the bench.

Scotland starting XV: Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Scott Cummings; Jamie Ritchie (captain), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham.

No changes for Tonga, but Coleman could make his debut off the bench.

Tonga starting XV: Salesi Piutau; Solomone Kata, Malakai Fekitoa, Pita Ahki, Afusipa Taumoepeau; William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna (captain); Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi; Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Talitui, Vaea Fifita.

Replacements: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Semisi Paea, Sione Vailanu, Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini.

03:37 PM BST

Will the Scots be undercooked?

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of today’s Pool B match between Scotland and Tonga in Nice.



Scotland have not played a World Cup match for a fortnight and now find themselves in the almost perverse position, after Ireland’s tremendous victory against South Africa, of knowing that only 10 points from their two matches against Tonga and Romania will realistically be enough to stand any chance of progressing from Pool B.

And, even if Gregor Townsend’s side manage that, they will still have to defeat a rested Irish outfit in Paris on the final weekend of the pool stages; perhaps, with a try bonus point, owing to their solitary three points in defeat to the Springboks.



Townsend’s defence coach, Steve Tandy, believes there is still reason for optimism within the Scottish camp.



”It was really important to give [the players] a bit of down time, the families came over, they had two or three days to digest and process the South Africa [loss] and get it out of their system,” Tandy said.



”When you come to a World Cup you don’t need to sharpen them. These boys are focused. We have been looking at this tournament for such a long time.



”We don’t want it to be over. The boys are ready to play now, to get out there and put back to back performances together.”



Tonga, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a comprehensive opening defeat to Ireland. The Pacific Islanders will be bolstered by the debut of former Australia lock, Adam Coleman, who played alongside Scotland No 8 Jack Dempsey for the Wallabies at the 2019 World Cup.



”[A] very proud day,” Coleman said. “It is like a full-circle moment for me and my family. The reason I started playing rugby was because of the old man (Pau’u Lolohea-Afeaki).



”To wear the same fabric that he has worn means it is going to be pretty special tomorrow.”



Next, team news and confirmed line-ups!

