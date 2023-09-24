Scotland v Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and latest updates from must-win game for Scots

Scotland face Tonga in Pool B of the Rugby World Cup at Stade de Nice this afternoon with their quarter-final hopes on the line.

Gregor Townsend has made four changes to his starting team and after defeat to South Africa, Scotland likely need a bonus-point win to keep their last-eight hopes alive. Pierre Schoeman and Grant Gilchrist are replaced by Rory Sutherland and Scott Cumming, while backs Chris Harris and Kyle Steyn take the places of Huw Jones and Darcy Graham, who moves to the bench.

Tonga have only played one match so far this tournament, which was their 59-16 loss to Ireland last weekend. Head coach Toutai Kefu was eager to take the positives from the defeat as they look to stun Scotland, who must now win all of their remaining games to have a hope of qualifying after Ireland’s victory over South Africa on Saturday night.

Follow all of the action from Nice

Scotland team news

14:42 , Luke Baker

Gregor Townsend makes four changes from the side that lost to South Africa on opening weekend. Rory Sutherland comes into the front row at prop in place of Pierre Schoeman while Scott Cummings joins Richie Gray in the second row, with Grant Gilchrist dropping out of the matchday squad.

Elsewhere, Chris Harris replaces Huw Jones in the midfield and Kyle Steyn is preferred to Darcy Graham on the wings. Scrum half George Horne and hooker Ewan Ashman are both on the bench after missing the 18-3 defeat against the Springboks with concussion.

Scotland XV: Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Scott Cummings; Jamie Ritchie (captain), Rory Darge; Jack Dempsey; Ben White, Finn Russell; Duhan van der Merwe, Sione Tuipulotu, Chris Harris, Kyle Steyn; Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham.

When is Scotland vs Tonga and how can I watch it?

14:29 , Luke Baker

When is Scotland vs Tonga?

Scotland vs Tonga is due to kick off at 4:45pm BST on Sunday 24 September at the Stade de Nice.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

14:15 , Luke Baker

Scotland go in search of their first win of the Rugby World Cup as they face Tonga today.

Gregor Townsend’s side fell to an 18-3 defeat against the defending champions South Africa on the opening weekend but were afforded a bye week last week as they prepare for this weekend’s must-win clash. Scotland will be eyeing up a bonus-point victory and begin to claw back ground on the Springboks and Ireland who sit in the top two positions.

Tonga have also only played one match thus far in the tournament and got their campaign under way with a 59-16 defeat against Ireland. They will be eyeing up a shock victory on Sunday as they look to leapfrog Scotland into third spot in Pool B.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Friday 22 September 2023 16:33 , Jack Rathborn

Scotland changed two forwards and two backs to the side facing Tonga at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday. The Scots opened with an 18-3 defeat to defending champion South Africa two weeks ago.

On Friday, prop Rory Sutherland and lock Scott Cummings replaced Pierre Schoeman and Grant Gilchrist, while centre Chris Harris — who played in all of Scotland‘s pool games at the 2019 World Cup — and right wing Kyle Steyn pushed Huw Jones and Darcy Graham into the reserves.

“We know this is a really important game for us so we’ve put as strong a team as we can to win it,” coach Gregor Townsend said. “The last 20 minutes are going to be important, so to have players like Darcy Graham, Huw Jones and George Horne coming off the bench will give us something different.”

Tonga will have bad memories of Steyn, who scored four tries in a 60-14 win when the sides last met two years ago. The Scots scored 10 tries that day at Murrayfield. Gilchrist dropped out of the matchday 23 for the game in Nice.

Both teams are playing their second Pool B game, with Tonga dispatched 59-16 by Ireland in its first game.

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Rory Sutherland. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham.

Scotland vs Tonga

Friday 22 September 2023 15:15 , Imogen Ainsworth

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Pool B fixture between Scotland and Tonga.

Tonga will be looking to regroup after last weekend’s loss to Ireland and put in a physical performance this weekend. Opponents Scotland had a weekend off last weekend and go in search of their first win of this year’s competition after their loss to South Africa in the first round.

Follow all of the action here.