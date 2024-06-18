Scotland v Switzerland: Pick of the stats

This will be the second meeting between Scotland and Switzerland at a major tournament – Scotland won 1-0 in the group stages at Euro 1996, thanks to a goal from Ally McCoist. In fact, that is Scotland’s only win in their last five matches against Switzerland in all competitions (D2 L2).

The sides last met in March 2006, the Swiss winning a friendly 3-1 at Hampden.

Scotland’s 5-1 defeat to Germany on Friday was their second-heaviest ever at a major tournament, after their 7-0 loss to Uruguay at the 1954 World Cup.

Switzerland have only lost two of their last 14 tournament group games, winning seven and drawing five.

Scotland have won six of their 33 major tournaments games, a win rate of 18%. Among European nations with 25+ matches played at such tournaments, only Bulgaria (13% - 4/32) have a poorer win ratio.

Switzerland have scored three or more goals in three of their last four Euros matches.

Scotland recorded just one shot against Germany. It was their fewest number in any international since a friendly against Italy in May 2016 (also one shot).

John McGinn has appeared in each of Scotland’s last 31 games. It’s the longest run since Tom Boyd played 38 in a row from August 1995 to June 1999. Under Steve Clarke, no player has made more appearances (53), scored more goals (18) or provided more assists (nine) than McGinn.