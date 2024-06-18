Advertisement

Scotland v Switzerland: Pick of the stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • This will be the second meeting between Scotland and Switzerland at a major tournament – Scotland won 1-0 in the group stages at Euro 1996, thanks to a goal from Ally McCoist. In fact, that is Scotland’s only win in their last five matches against Switzerland in all competitions (D2 L2).

  • The sides last met in March 2006, the Swiss winning a friendly 3-1 at Hampden.

  • Scotland’s 5-1 defeat to Germany on Friday was their second-heaviest ever at a major tournament, after their 7-0 loss to Uruguay at the 1954 World Cup.

  • Switzerland have only lost two of their last 14 tournament group games, winning seven and drawing five.

  • Scotland have won six of their 33 major tournaments games, a win rate of 18%. Among European nations with 25+ matches played at such tournaments, only Bulgaria (13% - 4/32) have a poorer win ratio.

  • Switzerland have scored three or more goals in three of their last four Euros matches.

  • Scotland recorded just one shot against Germany. It was their fewest number in any international since a friendly against Italy in May 2016 (also one shot).

  • John McGinn has appeared in each of Scotland’s last 31 games. It’s the longest run since Tom Boyd played 38 in a row from August 1995 to June 1999. Under Steve Clarke, no player has made more appearances (53), scored more goals (18) or provided more assists (nine) than McGinn.

  • Breel Embolo has scored in each of the last three major international tournaments.