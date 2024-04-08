Scotland v Slovakia: Competitive run without win 'totally irrelevant' - Pedro Martinez Losa

Women's Euro 2025 qualifying Group B2: Scotland v Slovakia Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 8 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Alba. Text updates via the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland's eight-game run without a competitive victory is "totally irrelevant" to Tuesday's visit by Slovakia, head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has insisted.

The Spaniard's side drew their opening Group B2 Euro 2025 qualifier 0-0 away to Serbia on Friday.

But he stressed they had won seven of 10 friendlies during that time frame.

"I don't have to address the games we have played before," Martinez Losa said.

"There's no conversation about any record. I think it is totally irrelevant for the game tomorrow."

Scotland's last competitive win was against Austria in a World Cup play-off semi-final in October 2022.

In the following 18 months, they have been unable to get the better of the Republic of Ireland, Belgium (twice), England (twice), the Netherlands (twice) and the Serbs, who are the group's second seeds behind the Scots.

"For me, there is no competitive or non-competitive," Martinez Losa said. "We prepare for the games the same, the players have the same pride to represent their country."

Scotland can also point out that Friday's match was the first time since the World Cup play-off final defeat by Republic Ireland that they have not entered a competitive fixture against a side ranked above them.

"Every time we face a team that we are ahead of in the Fifa ranking, we feel we have the opportunity to win," Martinez Losa said.

"Not just the teams that are below us, we prepare to win every game. We played against Slovakia a couple of years ago and won the game, but Slovakia did a lot of good things so we have to be prepared for that."

Martinez Losa pointed out that the Scots had taken a point from what, on paper, is their most difficult fixture of the group.

Now they have to "focus on being better in the final third" as they face a Slovakia side who are ranked 44th in the world - 21 places below the Scots - and started their campaign off with a 2-0 win at home to 73rd-ranked Israel.

Team news

Scotland will be without Sandy MacIver, with Martinez Losa saying they were still waiting on the results of tests carried out after the Manchester City goalkeeper was forced off with a knee injury only nine minutes into the game in Serbia.

Hibs defender Leah Eddie has also dropped out due to injury, with Rosengard goalkeeper Eartha Cumings and Celtic centre-half Kelly Clark being added to the squad.

Captain and centre-back Rachel Corsie is poised to win her 150th cap.

What do we know about Slovakia?

Slovakia arrive at Hampden Park unbeaten in four games, winning the latest three by an aggregate of 11-0.

They finished third in their Nations League B division group behind Finland and Croatia but avoided relegation by thumping Latvia.

Most of Peter Kopun's squad are based in their homeland or Czech Republic.

However, forward Patrícia Hmirova plays for Sporting Huelva in Spain's top flight, midfielder Dominika Skorvankova for Montpellier in France, defender Patricia Fischerova is with Kalmar in Sweden, while goalkeeper Maria Korenciova is with Como in Italy.

Match statistics