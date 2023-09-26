Scotland v Romania, Rugby World Cup 2023: when is it and how to watch on TV

Scotland need a good result against Romania as they face Ireland in their final pool game - Getty Images/David Rogers

After a 45–17 victory over Tonga in their second pool game, Scotland take on Romania in their third game of the tournament.

Scotland currently sit third in their pool with five points, making this pretty much a must-win game given that only two teams progress to the knockout stage and that their final game comes against current Pool B leaders Ireland.

When is it?

Scotland take on Romania, with the match kicking off at 9pm local time and 8pm BST.

Where is it?

Stade Pierre-Mauroy is the home of French football team LOSC Lille. The stadium was renamed in 2013, following the death of the former Mayor of Lille and former prime minister of France Pierre Mauroy.

The Stade Pierre-Mauroy has been in use numerous times during this World Cup - Getty Images/David Ramos

With a capacity of just over 50,000, Stade Pierre-Mauroy is the one of the largest stadiums in France. Built in 2012, the stadium features a retractable roof and has solar panels and two wind turbines, which provide an electricity supply.

The stadium will host five pool-stage matches including two of England’s games and will also be the venue for the handball and basketball tournaments in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Who is the referee?

Wayne Barnes takes charge of this one. He is potentially the referee for the final if England do not make it there and also took charge of the Bronze Final in 2019.

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. This match will be on ITV1.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match are still available and can be purchased via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

What is the recent history between the teams?

Scotland and Romania have played each other on a total of 13 occasions with Scotland winning all but two of those. They have met a total of three times in the World Cup with Scotland emerging victorious every time in 55-28, 42-0 and 34-24 wins in 1987, 2007 and 2011 respectively.

What are Scotland’s other pool matches?

What are the odds?