Scotland v Hungary will be 'won in midfield'

With Liverpool superstar Dominik Szoboszlai pulling the strings, it may come as a surprise that Hungary's midfield is their "most vulnerable area".

Hungarian-born football journalist Bence Bocsak has been giving the lowdown on Marco Rossi's side on the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

"The game will be won in midfield," he said. "Hungary's midfield is probably their most vulnerable area. Scotland do have some very talented midfielders and I think that's where Scotland have the edge over Hungary.

"Strangely, I think the game will be won by the team that has less of the ball because if we're looking at both teams, they're both sort of very reactionary teams, good in transitions."

Bocsak also picked out one particular Hungary player to watch out for - and it' not Szoboszlai. Instead, it's Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles.

"There's someone who's not played in this tournament that I'm expecting to come in - Callum Styles," added Bocsak.

"He qualifies through his grandmother and he's a very important player for Hungary.

"When he's started for Hungary, they've been unbeaten in 14 games. He's suffered a small injury at the start of the tournament that ruled him out for the first two games.

"It's expected he'll come back for this one. He's a midfielder and he'll be the one who Hungary hope can meet the physical challenges that Scotland impose."