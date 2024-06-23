Scotland v Hungary: Pick of the stats

This will be Scotland and Hungary’s first competitive encounter. All nine of their previous meetings were friendlies (3 wins for Scotland, 4 wins for Hungary, 2 draws).

Scotland have won two of their last three meetings with Hungary (L1), with this their first meeting since a 1-0 away win in March 2018.

Scotland are looking to reach the knockout stages of the European Championship for the first time. Although they have won just two of their 11 group games at Euros (D3 L6), both wins came on matchday three: in 1992 vs CIS (3-0) and 1996 vs Switzerland (1-0).

Hungary have lost both of their games so far at Euro 2024, losing to Germany and Switzerland. They’ve only lost all of their matches at two major tournaments before, losing both games at Euro 1972 and all three group games at the 1978 World Cup.

Scotland’s starting XI against Switzerland last time out had a combined total of 470 caps (including that game), their most for an international ever. It was also their first starting lineup to feature five players with more than 50 caps – McTominay (51), Hanley (52), McGregor (62), McGinn (68) and Robertson (73).

Hungary have only won one of their last 17 games at major tournaments (Euros + World Cup) against European nations (D5 L11), a 2-0 win over Austria on matchday one of Euro 2016.

Excluding own goals, the six scorers of goals for Scotland at European Championships have all had surnames starting with Mc – McStay, McClair and McAllister in 1992, McCoist in 1996, McGregor in 2020 and McTominay in 2024. In addition to this, their four assisted goals have all come from Mc players (McPherson, McCoist, McAllister, McGregor).

Hungary are winless in their last eight UEFA EURO matches (D4 L4) – the only nation to have a longer winless run in the competition are Russia between 1988 and 2004 (9 games – including games as Soviet Union/CIS).