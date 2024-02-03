Scotland v France, Six Nations 2024: Kick-off time, how to watch and latest news

Scotland made a winning start to the Six Nations by beating a youthful Wales - Getty Images/Warren Little

Scotland and France meet at Murrayfield in the second round of the 2024 Six Nations.

France have won three of the last four meetings between the sides, with Scotland last winning a Six Nations clash between the pair in Paris in 2021.

After France were beaten by Ireland in the Championship opener, Scotland ended their ‘Cardiff Curse’ but were given an almighty scare by Wales’ stirring comeback.

When is Scotland v France

Scotland and France meet on Saturday, February 10. The match kicks off at 2.15pm.

Where is Scotland v France

The match will be the first time we see Scotland’s home of Murrayfield in the 2024 Six Nations.

How to watch Scotland v France on TV

The match will be broadcast live on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. In the Republic of Ireland, the match will be shown on Virgin Media.

Who is the referee?

The match will be refereed by Nick Berry. It will be the first and only match the Australian officiating during the 2024 Six Nations.

When did Scotland and France last win the Six Nations?

For all their prodigious talent, France’s recent record in the Six Nations is not all that good. In fact, in the last 15 years France have won the Six Nations just once (in 2022). The drought for Scotland is far more severe however. The Scots have never won the Six Nations, with their last victory coming in the tournament’s final incarnation as the Five Nations in 1999.

France Six Nations squad

Scotland Six Nations squad

What was the score last year?

Last year’s meeting between the sides saw Scotland put up a decent fight in Paris before France pulled away, eventually winning 32-21.

What are the latest odds?

Scotland 17/10

France 8/15

Draw 18/1

