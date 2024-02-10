Scotland v France LIVE: Six Nations score and latest updates from Murrayfield

Scotland welcome France as the second weekend of the Six Nations kicks off in Edinburgh this afternoon.

The atmosphere is bubbling away nicely at Murrayfield. Chilly and dry - it could be a good day for some running rugby.

Kick off creeping ever closer in Edinburgh. You'd imagine France will be desperate for a fast start after a flat opening showing last week. Can Scotland ride the early punches?

Why Scotland's Cardiff collapse was a blessing in disguise

13:54

If not now, when? That seems to have been the question following the Scotland rugby team around for the last half-decade or so as a talented squad looks to finally mount a genuine Six Nations title challenge for the very first time.

Despite having never finished in the top two since the Five Nations became Six a quarter of a century ago, the recent vintage under Gregor Townsend have felt on the brink of doing something special. These are no longer the dark old days of the late Noughties and early 2010s when Scotland would invariably scrap it out for the wooden spoon with Italy year after year. Recently, they often win their first game or two (one of those normally against England) to raise hopes, only to falter and be out of the running by the time Super Saturday rolls around.

Every February, it feels like this could or even should be Scotland’s year and this month has been no different. They’re the one team with continuity – Italy have a new coach, while the other four opponents have lost either their talismanic fly half or otherworldly scrum half since the World Cup. But Scotland... Townsend and his coaching staff remain in place, the magical Finn Russell is still pulling the strings from No 10, Duhan van der Merwe continues to run in tries for fun... if not now, when?

Why Scotland's Cardiff collapse was a blessing in disguise

Posolo Tuilagi set for a second international involvement

13:47

We only got fleeting glimpses of Posolo Tuilagi’s teenage talent on his international debut last Friday, but that a 19-year-old lock did not at all look out of place says a lot about the potential he possesses. Uncle Manu was in Marseille watching on - here’s a bit more about the latest product from a famous rugby family.

Who is Posolo Tuilagi? Manu’s massive nephew set to make France debut in Six Nations

Scotland vs France match officials

13:42

Australia’s Nic Berry has the whistle this afternoon, with compatriot Jordan Way and Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli on the touchlines as his assistants. Brian MacNeice is in the TMO truck, while the bunker system is again in place, as it will be throughout this Six Nations. Need a refresher on how the foul play process now works? Here’s our handy guide:

What is the TMO Bunker and how will the foul play process work in the Six Nations?

Grant Gilchrist hopeful Cardiff scare serves Scotland well

13:36

Grant Gilchrist believes Scotland’s bitter-sweet Guinness Six Nations victory over Wales has left them in the perfect frame of mind for France today.

The Scots pulled off their first triumph in Cardiff for 22 years last weekend after clinging on to win 27-26.

However, the satisfaction of beating the Welsh on their own patch was tinged with a sense of deflation in the Scottish camp afterwards because they completely lost their way in the second half, missed out on the chance of a bonus point, and almost succumbed to what would have been the biggest comeback in Six Nations history.

Lock Gilchrist was suspended for the Cardiff clash and admitted he was “panicking” while watching it unfold on television.

However, the veteran second-rower feels it should be viewed in a positive light that his team kicked off the tournament with an away win yet still have so much scope for improvement.

“Winning at this level is tough,” he said. “And I don’t think that it’s a bad thing that we’re ambitious enough to want to put a complete performance out there.

“When you sit back and think that we’ve won in Cardiff for the first time in 22 years – that’s a big achievement. But we’re also not going to sit there and celebrate that as the perfect performance as we know we can be so much better.

“We showed that for 50 minutes with how in control we were. When you win a Test match you should always feel a sense of satisfaction and enjoyment because the amount of work that goes into that is huge and should never be underestimated.

“No matter what the scoreline is or what happened in the game – to get across the line in a Test match is huge.

“To win in the first game of the Six Nations is massive as you need to keep trying to build momentum throughout the tournament and winning ensures you can still do that.

“But having that little slant of disappointment is also no bad thing. It brought us in on Monday eager to learn how to get better in the second half and put a full performance together rather than coming in talking about staying grounded or any of these things.

“I feel it’s not a bad place to be, to feel a little bit disappointed despite winning in Cardiff for the first time in 22 years.”

Grant Gilchrist is free of suspension this weekend (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Scotland v France: A debut for Harry Paterson

13:30

It feels somewhat fitting for a full-back named Paterson to be back in the Scottish 15 shirt, with Harry whistled in late with Kyle Steyn rightly attending to other business. This will be a huge test for the 22-year-old, who hasn’t played a whole lot of high level rugby and won’t necessarily have been expecting this opportunity. France are sure to plenty of high balls up on his head - can Paterson handle the heat?

Team news - France

13:22

Despite a heavy defeat to Ireland in Marseille, Fabien Galthie has made minimal changes to his France side, instead giving those beaten in the opener the chance to atone. One enforced switch comes in the second row, with Cameron Woki the beneficiary of Paul Willemse’s ban, while Louis Bielle-Biarrey is preferred to Yoram Moefana on the left wing.

Back row Alexandre Roumat will make his debut from the bench, with Posolo Tuilagi also retained in a six forwards to two backs split once more favoured by Galthie. Romain Taofifenua’s infected leg again rules him out, but brother Sebastien takes over from Reda Wardi, who has broken his arm, as the loosehead cover.

France XV: 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Paul Gabrillagues; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt; 9 Maxime Lucu, 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Jonathan Danty, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Posolo Tuilagi, 20 Alexandre Roumat, 21 Paul Boudehent; 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Yoram Moefana.

Team news - Scotland

13:18

News of a late switch for Scotland: Kyle Steyn is out with the arrival of a child imminent, which means a surprise debut for Harry Paterson in the back three. Kyle Rowe switches to the wing.

Up front, Gregor Townsend is able to welcome back a couple of key forwards to his starting line-up, with co-captain Rory Darge returning on the openside and Grant Gilchrist in alongside Scott Cummings in the second row. That compensates for the loss of Richie Gray and Luke Crosbie, who are out of the championship due to injury, while Jamie Ritchie also drops out.

The backline is as it was against Wales with Blair Kinghorn not yet fit to return, while Andy Christie makes the bench after a fine season at Saracens.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Rowe; 15 Harry Paterson.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Andy Christie; 21 George Horne, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Cameron Redpath.

Scotland v France

13:15

Right, with kick off little more than an hour away, it’s about time we took a closer look at our combatants this afternoon. Let’s start with the hosts...

Why Scotland's Cardiff collapse was a blessing in disguise for their Six Nations hopes

13:10

It was a real curate’s egg of a contest in Cardiff, with Scotland walking away with a first win in the city for 22 years and yet still feeling strangely deflated after almost contriving to throw away a 27-point lead. But, Luke Baker argues, an almighty scare might have been exactly what Gregor Townsend’s men needed.

Why Scotland’s Cardiff collapse was a blessing in disguise

Jamie Ritchie still has part to play in Scotland's Six Nations – Gregor Townsend

13:02

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend assured Jamie Ritchie he still had a part to play in the Six Nations after the recently-deposed captain was omitted from the 23-man squad for today’s round two clash.

The 27-year-old Edinburgh flanker was informed last month that he would not be continuing as skipper due to no longer being guaranteed a place in the back-row amid intense competition for places, with Rory Darge and Finn Russell taking over as co-captains.

Ritchie started last weekend’s 27-26 victory away to Wales but he is the only player to have dropped out of the team for this weekend’s match, apart from Luke Crosbie and Richie Gray, who both sustained tournament-ending injuries in Cardiff.

Jamie Ritchie still has part to play in Scotland’s Six Nations – Gregor Townsend

France given warning after 'masters' Ireland expose deeper issues

12:55

After four years of a unified approach in the build-up to a home World Cup, suddenly there are plenty of questions for France. Was the flat showing against Ireland merely an aberration or a sign of deeper malaise?

France given warning after ‘masters’ Ireland expose deeper issues

Scotland v France talking points: Can wounded, Dupont-less French summon a response?

12:45

After the deflation of their World Cup quarter-final exit on home soil, France failed to get the positive Six Nations starter they were after when they were destroyed 38-17 at home to Ireland last weekend. In mitigation, they played more than half the match in Marseille with 14 men, but the French arrive in Edinburgh with their backs firmly against the wall and in need of a response. They will have to find a way to conjure it without their influential half-back pairing of Antoine Dupont (who has switched to sevens) and Romain Ntamack (injured).

France’s loosehead prop Cyril Baille, lock Cameron Woki, scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec and wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey (AFP via Getty Images)

Kenny Logan says Scotland should be full of confidence ahead of France clash

12:30

Kenny Logan is adamant Scotland should go into the encounter with an under-pressure France in bullish mood because they have proved on several occasions they can unsettle Les Bleus on home soil.

The Scots have won five of the last seven meetings between the teams at Murrayfield – and three of the last four Edinburgh clashes in the Six Nations.

Logan, who won 70 caps for Scotland, feels the Scots are perfectly capable of inflicting another defeat on the French, who lost 38-17 at home to Ireland in their Guinness Six Nations opener last Friday.

Kenny Logan says Scotland should be full of confidence ahead of France clash

Scotland vs France

12:15

Rory Darge feels “refreshed” and ready to lead Scotland into today’s Six Nations showdown with France after dismissing any concerns about being exposed to such a big match following a six-week injury lay-off.

The 23-year-old flanker has been sidelined since sustaining knee ligament damage while playing for Glasgow against Edinburgh on December 30 but – after being named national team co-captain by Gregor Townsend last month – he has been deemed fit enough to start against Les Bleus at Murrayfield.

Darge played down any notion that his lack of recent game time might be an issue.

“Really good,” he said, when asked at the pre-match captain’s run press conference on Friday how he was feeling.

Rory Darge says he is ready to return and captain Scotland against France

How to watch Scotland v France

11:45

When is Scotland vs France?

Scotland vs France is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 10 February at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.15pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Scotland v France referee: Who is Six Nations official Nic Berry?

11:30

Nic Berry is the referee Scotland vs France in round two of the Six Nations.

Berry made his World Cup debut four years ago in Japan, and returned to the officiating panel for the tournament in France.

The Australian took charge of the third/fourth place play-off between England and Argentina on the final weekend of the World Cup, and returns to Six Nations action having assisted Paul Williams in Rome last week.

Scotland v France referee: Who is Six Nations official Nic Berry?

Everything you need to know about Scotland v France

11:18

Scotland will be looking to build on an opening weekend win as France travel to Edinburgh.

Gregor Townsend’s side just about survived a scintillating Welsh comeback to secure a first win in Cardiff in 22 years, edging home having established a 27-point lead just after half-time.

The hosts will now perhaps be fearing a furious French backlash after a flat opening performance in Marseille from a side that many considered their title favourites.

It followed a disappointing World Cup on home soil for France, who will no doubt be desperate to right the ship and keep their Six Nations title ambitions alive.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Scotland v France live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

