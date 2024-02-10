Scotland v France LIVE: Six Nations score and latest updates as Scotland hold narrow lead

Scotland welcome France as the second weekend of the Six Nations kicks off in Edinburgh this afternoon.

32’ TRY! Fickou finishes well in the corner (SCO 13-10 FRA)

8’ - TRY! White finishes off stunning team try (SCO 7-0 FRA)

TEAM NEWS: Scotland make late change, welcome back Rory Darge and Grant Gilchrist

TEAM NEWS: Cameron Woki replaces banned Paul Willemse for visitors

Scotland 13-10 France, 49 minutes

15:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Try? Not quite! the ball spills free from a ruck after Sione Tuipulotu’s forthright carry, and Ben White is sharp to it, racing after a toe ahead. Damian Penaud is just about fleet enough of foot to beat him to it...and after a bit of debate among the officials, it’ll be a goalline dropout rather than a five-metre scrum.

Scotland 13-10 France, 48 minutes

15:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Matthieu Jalibert shakes his head - that was curious from the France ten, taking far too long to retreat underneath a high bomb and thus off-balance as he tries to claim it. A knock on grants Scotland a scrum on the fringes of the French 22 - though the visitors will be significantly meatier for it with the double punch of Uini Atonio’s return from the sin bin and the arrival of Posolo Tuilagi in the second row.

Scotland 13-10 France, 46 minutes

15:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A slightly bitty start to the half with an increasingly greasy ball posing problems. Thomas Ramos settles beneath a Finn Russell punt inside the safety of his own 22, marking it and thunping long. Russell tumbles over an advertising hoarding, rising with a chuckle with no harm done.

Scotland 13-10 France, 44 minutes

15:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mauvaka can’t find his jumper, though. Scotland come forward and Finn Russell chips, Thomas Ramos sweeping across and improvising a clearance of the bouncing ball with his left boot. Ramos was a handy footballer in his youth, though that was rather more centre half than midfield playmaker.

Scotland knock on as they try to rumble back. Scott Cummings the spiller.

Scotland 13-10 France, 43 minutes

15:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Matt Fagerson is the man replaced by Christie, who has been in otustanding form for Saracens.

Thomas Ramos is again in bother over by the touchine, this time clawing away an offload to avoid a Scottish lineout, the ball’s ricochet into touch off a Scottish body ensuring it will be Peato Mauvaka’s throw.

Scotland 13-10 France, 41 minutes

15:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thomas Ramos is bundled towards the touchline, doing well to get himself to floor and avoid being driven out. Fance play a couple more phases and then go to the air, Gael Fickou tapping back in front of a leaping Harry Paterson.

Andy Christie is on in the Scottish back row and produces a superb snaffle at the breakdown.

KICK-OFF! Scotland 13-10 France

15:20 , Luke Baker

And we’re back under way in Edinburgh. A crucial second half coming up for both sides - this game could go either way. France still down to 14 men for the first seven minutes of the second half with Uini Atonio’s sin-bin, remember.

15:19 , Luke Baker

Plenty of talking points from that first half with a big one right at the end as France prop Uini Atonio was sin-binned for a no-arms hit close to the line. The TMO Bunker reviewed the hit and determined that it would say as a yellow card rather than being upgraded to red.

The referee (and the bunker) has to go through a four-step process (detailed below) to determine the extent of the foul play and the sanction. The four steps are:

Has head contact occurred? Was there any foul play? What was the degree of danger? Is there any mitigation?

A no-arms tackle is an always-illegal act, leading to a red card if there’s head contact. In this instance, the bunker either determined that there was a low degree of danger in Atonio’s hit and he tried to wrap his arms (ensuring it wasn’t a no-arms hit) or that it was a no-arms hit but there wasn’t clear head contact

Half-time! Scotland 13-10 France

15:09 , Luke Baker

A fascinating first 40 minutes in Edinburgh as Scotland hold a narrow lead but France are still right in this.

HALF TIME: SCOTLAND 13-10 FRANCE

15:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland 13-10 France, 40 minutes

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty France! Cyril Baille leaps to his feet in delight having forced Zander Fagerson to floor. France survive.

And more good news for the visitors - Uini Atonio’s yellow card stands. He’ll be back with us reasonably soon after the interval, and France punt to touch to send us down the tunnel.

Scotland 13-10 France, 39 minutes

15:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

They will. Five out, virtually dead centre. A try before half-time would be huge.

Scotland 13-10 France, 39 minutes

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Atonio slopes off; replacement tighthead Dorian Aldegheri trudges on with Scotland calling for a scrum. France sacrifice another forward and the Scottish front row draw a penalty. Will they scrum again?

YELLOW CARD! Uini Atonio is sent to the sin bin! Scotland 13-10 France, 38 minutes

15:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France are in bother here. Another penalty, this time for a rather nasty no-arms hit from Uini Atonio a metre short of the line.

And Nic Berry goes to his pocket! That’s not great at all from Atonio, whose off to the bin for ten minutes at least with the incident referred to the bunker.

Scotland 13-10 France, 37 minutes

14:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

French hands pilfer Scottish ruck ball, but they can’t retain it, allowing the hosts back in. The Murrayfield crowd rises in expectation, and there’s a penalty to come back to when the home side stall.

Tapped off the floor - here come Scotland...

Scotland 13-10 France, 35 minutes

14:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some amateur acrobatics from Finn Russell, forced off his feet by a shallow Sione Tuipulotu pull-back pass but still managing to force on the next transfer. But Scotland can’t build too much further.

Neither, though, do France make much of turnover ball. Scotland back on the attack.

Scotland 13-10 France, 34 minutes

14:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The latest Scottish high hoist is knocked on. Ben White will feed five metres short of the French 22.

TRY! Scotland 13-10 FRANCE (Gael Fickou try, 32 minutes)

14:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Promising indeed!

A fluent, forceful attack from France, working through the phases until the space appears. It comes out on the right, where Gael Fickou has great open expanses of green grass to run into - he may have the pace of his youth but the centre still has more than enough toe to get there.

Thomas Ramos converts superbly from out wide.

Scotland 13-3 France, 31 minutes

14:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland struggle to gather the restart, allowing France a chance inside their 22. Maxime Lucu lifts the tempo, bringing a phalanx of forwards on to the ball. Looks promising, this...

PENALTY! SCOTLAND 13-3 France (Finn Russell penalty, 30 minutes)

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Russell bisects them. Scotland extend their lead.

Scotland 10-3 France, 29 minutes

14:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

George Turner is back with us, clear of his head injury assessment and permitted to return.

Another midfield misfire from Scotland looks to have sent Damian Penaud haring after a hack ahead, but the French backline were offside from the original lineout. This should be three more from Finn Russell’s right peg.

Scotland 10-3 France, 27 minutes

14:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s delightful, too, from the magic man, turning Louis Bielle-Biarrey and pitching his punt perfectly to find the corner. Pressure on Peato Mauvaka’s throw...which just about finds French hands.

Scotland 10-3 France, 26 minutes

14:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another good clearance from Scotland, this time from Finn Russell’s right boot, which was also in excellent working order last week.

Here’s that opening Scottish score.

Scotland 10-3 France, 25 minutes

14:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France play left and then to the right, space appearing and then closing quickly with Steve Tandy’s defensive system nicely formed. A couple of heavy Scottish carries knock France back further.

Damian Penaud comes off his wing in search of a touch, meandering slightly, as is his wont. But a chop tackle brings him down to earth, and a fumble on the floor ends the movement. Staunch stuff from the hosts.

Scotland 10-3 France, 22 minutes

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A clvever little chip from Matthieu Jalibert almost bounces kindly for the French fly half, with Finn Russell just about there in time to prevent Jalibert cantering under the posts. Russell’s fumble means a French feed at the scrum, though. Ideal attacking position, this.

PENALTY! SCOTLAND 10-3 France (Finn Russell penalty, 21 minutes)

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Simple as you like for Finn Russell.

Scotland 7-3 France, 19 minutes

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Strong maul defence from France, hoisting the ramparts to stall the Scottish charge. That’s good, though, from Ewan Ashman, who does pack a punch in teh carry.

Five short, and now three as two more carriers make ground. Kapow! Ben White is flattened by a pair of French forwards, a slimmer scrum half meeting two men of much more mass.

France are penalised again, though - offside this time. Finn Russell flicks a finger towards the posts.

Scotland 7-3 France, 18 minutes

14:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ewan Ashman hits his first lineout throw and gets an immediate chance at a second, Thomas Ramos fumbling into touch.

Can Scotland create something from about 30 metres out? The attack is a little aimless but Gael Fickou infringes at the breakdown.

What’s the call? Finn Russell fancies the corner.

Scotland 7-3 France, 16 minutes

14:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Well well well. If it was legal, as it has been ruled, that was an outstanding intervention from Van der Merwe to deny Louis Bielle-Biarrey the simplest of scores. Maxime Lucu looked to have flicked perfectly for the wing.

On we go, with Scotland readying a change. Ewan Ashman is on, George Turner is off, seemingly for an HIA - it appears that his smart gumshield has picked up a heavy head impact that may indicate a concussion. The hooker looks curiously at his protective mouthguard.

Scotland 7-3 France, 15 minutes

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now then! Gael Fickou bursts Scotland wide open, a straight line up the centre piercing the defensive line. He’s hauled down a metre short...intercepted! Duhan van der Merwe gets a hand out to save a certain score, kicking upfield - but was he offside?

No, the officials conclude! Wow! It looked like Van der Merwe never re-established himself, but TMO Brian MacNeice is happy, and referee Nic Berry orders France to take the lineout on halfway.

Scotland 7-3 France, 13 minutes

14:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Both Maxime Lucu and Ben White are boxing well here, getting impressive amplitude on their clearances to relieve pressure.

Scotland play from halfway after Lucu’s latest hoist, an ill-advised offload coming somewhat fortunately off of a head and back into Scottish hands. It’s all a bit fast and loose, though, and France soon pinch breakdown ball.

A grubber is collected in the Scottish backfield, but that’s pretty inaccurate from Huw Jones - a simple pass to George Turner is about three yards too far in front of the hooker. Into touch it skips.

PENALTY! Scotland 7-3 FRANCE (Thomas Ramos penalty, 12 minutes)

14:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thomas Ramos knocks through the three. France are on the board.

Scotland 7-0 France, 10 minutes

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With penalty advantage, France play on, but they run out of numbers on the left and Scotland hold firm. Back for the penalty, and on comes the tee.

Scotland 7-0 France, 9 minutes

14:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Shaun Edwards won’t be happy with that French defensive start. That was all a little easy for Scotland to get to the edge.

But this is brighter for the visitors, Thomas Ramos cutting through a couple of tackles on the counter. France build into the Scottish 22.

TRY! SCOTLAND 7-0 France (Ben White try, 8 minutes)

14:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is!

A sparkling score from Scotland. France are short of numbers on the left edge and Duhan van der Merwe provides the required linking hands to exploit it, putting it in the hands of young Harry Paterson. The new full-back strides impressively away from the chasing defence, and finds an infield offload for Ben White.

White is tackled five metres short but his momentum and a greasy surface do the rest. Finn Russell converts.

Scotland 0-0 France, 7 minutes

14:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This kick-heavy opening continues, France claiming nicely on halfway but not even chancing more than one ruck. Scotland have more adventure as they turn the ball over...and is there space on the right?

Scotland 0-0 France, 6 minutes

14:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That looks a sore one for Jones, who ended up in a bit of a squeeze between Jonathan Danty and Gael Fickou. He lumbers back to join his teammates, attempting to jog it off. One to monitor.

Scotland 0-0 France, 6 minutes

14:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Attacking ball for the hosts, then, the lineout taken virtually on the French 22 and the ball tossed out into midfield. Scotland’s carriers rather get themselves in a muddle, though - knocked on by co-captain Darge and France tonk long to flip the field. A fine kick from Maxime Lucu.

Huw Jones appears to have hurt himself. The medics rush on to attend to the centre’s lower leg.

Scotland 0-0 France, 4 minutes

14:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Turnover, French ball, and wide they spread it, Kyle Rowe shooting up impressively to prevent Gael Fickou freeing the arms. And that’s excellent defence, in the end, Rory Darge limpeting over the top and winning a turnover penalty. Smart work from Scotland in transition given how dangerous France can be from that sort of situation.

Scotland 0-0 France, 3 minutes

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first lineout throw from George Turner is on the money, and Finn Russell punts first phase possession, with both teams happy to put the ball in the air. Damian Penaud returns neatly, angling towards the touchline and finding it about five metres short of the Scottish 22 on the hop.

Scotland 0-0 France, 1 minute

14:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Maxime Lucu goes to the boot immediately, Harry Paterson slightly misjudging the flight but taking competently enough. He gets a bit of a plastering, though.

Scotland also go to the air swiftly; over-cooked and marked. France clear long.

KICK OFF!

14:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A Nic Berry blast on the whistle and we are up and running in Edinburgh.

Scotland v France

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A final word to their team from Finn Russell and Rory Darge, leading together for the first time of course. Gregory Alldritt, who has a bit of Scottish heritage himself, gives France a gee-up.

Round two of the Six Nations is upon us.

Anthems

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s not quite as punchy a rendition as last week on the Cote d’Azur, but “La Marseillaise” is spritely enough, bolstered by plenty of French travellers who have made their way into Murrayfield.

The piper on the roof sends us in to “Flower of Scotland”, with an ambitious Tifo-style effort in one stand. It looks rather nice.

Right, time for action. This should be a lot of fun.

Scotland v France

14:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Princess Anne is out and about as Scottish Rugby’s royal representation, casting her eye over the Auld Alliance Trophy as the bagpipers play.

Scotland v France

14:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I say dry - the rain has just started to fall as the players come out onto a lush green surface. Damian Penaud puffs out his cheeks as he bounces around, readying himself for the anthems.

Scotland v France

14:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The atmosphere is bubbling away nicely at Murrayfield. Chilly and dry - it could be a good day for some running rugby.

Scotland v France

13:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kick off creeping ever closer in Edinburgh. You’d imagine France will be desperate for a fast start after a flat opening showing last week. Can Scotland ride the early punches?

13:54 , Luke Baker

If not now, when? That seems to have been the question following the Scotland rugby team around for the last half-decade or so as a talented squad looks to finally mount a genuine Six Nations title challenge for the very first time.

Despite having never finished in the top two since the Five Nations became Six a quarter of a century ago, the recent vintage under Gregor Townsend have felt on the brink of doing something special. These are no longer the dark old days of the late Noughties and early 2010s when Scotland would invariably scrap it out for the wooden spoon with Italy year after year. Recently, they often win their first game or two (one of those normally against England) to raise hopes, only to falter and be out of the running by the time Super Saturday rolls around.

Every February, it feels like this could or even should be Scotland’s year and this month has been no different. They’re the one team with continuity – Italy have a new coach, while the other four opponents have lost either their talismanic fly half or otherworldly scrum half since the World Cup. But Scotland... Townsend and his coaching staff remain in place, the magical Finn Russell is still pulling the strings from No 10, Duhan van der Merwe continues to run in tries for fun... if not now, when?

Posolo Tuilagi set for a second international involvement

13:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We only got fleeting glimpses of Posolo Tuilagi’s teenage talent on his international debut last Friday, but that a 19-year-old lock did not at all look out of place says a lot about the potential he possesses. Uncle Manu was in Marseille watching on - here’s a bit more about the latest product from a famous rugby family.

Scotland vs France match officials

13:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia’s Nic Berry has the whistle this afternoon, with compatriot Jordan Way and Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli on the touchlines as his assistants. Brian MacNeice is in the TMO truck, while the bunker system is again in place, as it will be throughout this Six Nations. Need a refresher on how the foul play process now works? Here’s our handy guide:

Grant Gilchrist hopeful Cardiff scare serves Scotland well

13:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Grant Gilchrist believes Scotland’s bitter-sweet Guinness Six Nations victory over Wales has left them in the perfect frame of mind for France today.

The Scots pulled off their first triumph in Cardiff for 22 years last weekend after clinging on to win 27-26.

However, the satisfaction of beating the Welsh on their own patch was tinged with a sense of deflation in the Scottish camp afterwards because they completely lost their way in the second half, missed out on the chance of a bonus point, and almost succumbed to what would have been the biggest comeback in Six Nations history.

Lock Gilchrist was suspended for the Cardiff clash and admitted he was “panicking” while watching it unfold on television.

However, the veteran second-rower feels it should be viewed in a positive light that his team kicked off the tournament with an away win yet still have so much scope for improvement.

“Winning at this level is tough,” he said. “And I don’t think that it’s a bad thing that we’re ambitious enough to want to put a complete performance out there.

“When you sit back and think that we’ve won in Cardiff for the first time in 22 years – that’s a big achievement. But we’re also not going to sit there and celebrate that as the perfect performance as we know we can be so much better.

“We showed that for 50 minutes with how in control we were. When you win a Test match you should always feel a sense of satisfaction and enjoyment because the amount of work that goes into that is huge and should never be underestimated.

“No matter what the scoreline is or what happened in the game – to get across the line in a Test match is huge.

“To win in the first game of the Six Nations is massive as you need to keep trying to build momentum throughout the tournament and winning ensures you can still do that.

“But having that little slant of disappointment is also no bad thing. It brought us in on Monday eager to learn how to get better in the second half and put a full performance together rather than coming in talking about staying grounded or any of these things.

“I feel it’s not a bad place to be, to feel a little bit disappointed despite winning in Cardiff for the first time in 22 years.”

Scotland v France: A debut for Harry Paterson

13:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It feels somewhat fitting for a full-back named Paterson to be back in the Scottish 15 shirt, with Harry whistled in late with Kyle Steyn rightly attending to other business. This will be a huge test for the 22-year-old, who hasn’t played a whole lot of high level rugby and won’t necessarily have been expecting this opportunity. France are sure to plenty of high balls up on his head - can Paterson handle the heat?

Team news - France

13:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Despite a heavy defeat to Ireland in Marseille, Fabien Galthie has made minimal changes to his France side, instead giving those beaten in the opener the chance to atone. One enforced switch comes in the second row, with Cameron Woki the beneficiary of Paul Willemse’s ban, while Louis Bielle-Biarrey is preferred to Yoram Moefana on the left wing.

Back row Alexandre Roumat will make his debut from the bench, with Posolo Tuilagi also retained in a six forwards to two backs split once more favoured by Galthie. Romain Taofifenua’s infected leg again rules him out, but brother Sebastien takes over from Reda Wardi, who has broken his arm, as the loosehead cover.

France XV: 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Paul Gabrillagues; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt; 9 Maxime Lucu, 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Jonathan Danty, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Posolo Tuilagi, 20 Alexandre Roumat, 21 Paul Boudehent; 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Yoram Moefana.

Team news - Scotland

13:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

News of a late switch for Scotland: Kyle Steyn is out with the arrival of a child imminent, which means a surprise debut for Harry Paterson in the back three. Kyle Rowe switches to the wing.

Up front, Gregor Townsend is able to welcome back a couple of key forwards to his starting line-up, with co-captain Rory Darge returning on the openside and Grant Gilchrist in alongside Scott Cummings in the second row. That compensates for the loss of Richie Gray and Luke Crosbie, who are out of the championship due to injury, while Jamie Ritchie also drops out.

The backline is as it was against Wales with Blair Kinghorn not yet fit to return, while Andy Christie makes the bench after a fine season at Saracens.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Rowe; 15 Harry Paterson.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Andy Christie; 21 George Horne, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Cameron Redpath.

Scotland v France

13:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, with kick off little more than an hour away, it’s about time we took a closer look at our combatants this afternoon. Let’s start with the hosts...

Why Scotland’s Cardiff collapse was a blessing in disguise for their Six Nations hopes

13:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It was a real curate’s egg of a contest in Cardiff, with Scotland walking away with a first win in the city for 22 years and yet still feeling strangely deflated after almost contriving to throw away a 27-point lead. But, Luke Baker argues, an almighty scare might have been exactly what Gregor Townsend’s men needed.

Jamie Ritchie still has part to play in Scotland’s Six Nations – Gregor Townsend

13:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend assured Jamie Ritchie he still had a part to play in the Six Nations after the recently-deposed captain was omitted from the 23-man squad for today’s round two clash.

The 27-year-old Edinburgh flanker was informed last month that he would not be continuing as skipper due to no longer being guaranteed a place in the back-row amid intense competition for places, with Rory Darge and Finn Russell taking over as co-captains.

Ritchie started last weekend’s 27-26 victory away to Wales but he is the only player to have dropped out of the team for this weekend’s match, apart from Luke Crosbie and Richie Gray, who both sustained tournament-ending injuries in Cardiff.

France given warning after ‘masters’ Ireland expose deeper issues

12:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After four years of a unified approach in the build-up to a home World Cup, suddenly there are plenty of questions for France. Was the flat showing against Ireland merely an aberration or a sign of deeper malaise?

Scotland v France talking points: Can wounded, Dupont-less French summon a response?

12:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After the deflation of their World Cup quarter-final exit on home soil, France failed to get the positive Six Nations starter they were after when they were destroyed 38-17 at home to Ireland last weekend. In mitigation, they played more than half the match in Marseille with 14 men, but the French arrive in Edinburgh with their backs firmly against the wall and in need of a response. They will have to find a way to conjure it without their influential half-back pairing of Antoine Dupont (who has switched to sevens) and Romain Ntamack (injured).

Kenny Logan says Scotland should be full of confidence ahead of France clash

12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kenny Logan is adamant Scotland should go into the encounter with an under-pressure France in bullish mood because they have proved on several occasions they can unsettle Les Bleus on home soil.

The Scots have won five of the last seven meetings between the teams at Murrayfield – and three of the last four Edinburgh clashes in the Six Nations.

Logan, who won 70 caps for Scotland, feels the Scots are perfectly capable of inflicting another defeat on the French, who lost 38-17 at home to Ireland in their Guinness Six Nations opener last Friday.

Scotland vs France

12:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rory Darge feels “refreshed” and ready to lead Scotland into today’s Six Nations showdown with France after dismissing any concerns about being exposed to such a big match following a six-week injury lay-off.

The 23-year-old flanker has been sidelined since sustaining knee ligament damage while playing for Glasgow against Edinburgh on December 30 but – after being named national team co-captain by Gregor Townsend last month – he has been deemed fit enough to start against Les Bleus at Murrayfield.

Darge played down any notion that his lack of recent game time might be an issue.

“Really good,” he said, when asked at the pre-match captain’s run press conference on Friday how he was feeling.

Good afternoon

12:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland welcome France as the second weekend of the Six Nations kicks off in Edinburgh this afternoon.

The hosts are looking to build on a winning start after Gregor Townsend’s side just about survived a scintillating Welsh comeback to secure a first win in Cardiff in 22 years. The manner of Scotland’s win will serve as a wake-up call, however, after they limped over the line having established a 27-point lead at the Principality.

Now Murrayfield will be expectant, but Scotland should perhaps fear a furious French backlash after a flat opening performance in Marseille against Ireland last Friday night. It was a disappointing start from a side that many considered title favourites and followed a crushing World Cup on home soil for France.

The visitors will no doubt be desperate to right the ship and keep their Six Nations title ambitions alive - and both teams know they will have to be perfect from here on in to contend with the Ireland juggernaut.

How to watch Scotland v France

11:45 , Luke Baker

When is Scotland vs France?

Scotland vs France is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 10 February at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.15pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.15pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

11:30 , Luke Baker

Nic Berry is the referee Scotland vs France in round two of the Six Nations.

Berry made his World Cup debut four years ago in Japan, and returned to the officiating panel for the tournament in France.

The Australian took charge of the third/fourth place play-off between England and Argentina on the final weekend of the World Cup, and returns to Six Nations action having assisted Paul Williams in Rome last week.

Everything you need to know about Scotland v France

11:18 , Luke Baker

Scotland will be looking to build on an opening weekend win as France travel to Edinburgh.

Gregor Townsend’s side just about survived a scintillating Welsh comeback to secure a first win in Cardiff in 22 years, edging home having established a 27-point lead just after half-time.

The hosts will now perhaps be fearing a furious French backlash after a flat opening performance in Marseille from a side that many considered their title favourites.

It followed a disappointing World Cup on home soil for France, who will no doubt be desperate to right the ship and keep their Six Nations title ambitions alive.

Here’s everything you need to know:

11:10 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and France at Murrayfield