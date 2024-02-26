Scotland v Finland: Lisa Evans urges Scots make Euro 2025

Scotland winger Lisa Evans is targeting another major finals appearance

Pinatar Cup: Scotland v Finland Venue: Pinatar Arena, Spain Date: Tuesday, 27 February Kick-off: 13:05 GMT Coverage: Watch on the BBC Alba and iPlayer and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

"Energetic and quality Scotland need to be at the 2025 European Championships", says veteran winger Lisa Evans.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side have one game left - Tuesday's Pinatar Cup final against Finland - before qualifiers for next summer's tournament begin in April, and Evans is demanding she and her team-mates do not miss out on a third major tournament in a row.

"We need to get there," the 31-year-old, who appeared at the 2017 Euros and 2019 World Cup, told BBC Scotland. "It's been even harder missing out because we know what it's like to be there.

"The Euros and the World Cup, these girls and staff - they deserve it so much. We have enough quality [to be there] we have top, top players in this group."

Scotland face the Finns, who they defeated in a friendly in Tampere last July, following their 2-0 semi-final win against Philippines on Saturday.

Indeed, Scotland were the only team to beat Finland in 2023, but head coach Martinez Losa insists this "difficult game" will be "the best scenario" as final preparations for "important" qualifiers.

"Finland are going to expose us to other standards, and we want to match that," he said. "We are confident we can play at that level and that is going to be a good test for us."

The Spaniard stressed the squad is in a "healthy" position after this warm winter training camp, and highlighted the "dynamism and energy" of the group.

"You don't want a team of 11 or 12 players, you want a proper squad," he added.

"For example, Jenny Smith and Leah Eddie managed to train at a very good level this week, where previously, really young players have struggled to reach the standards, so that is a sign of health.

"The support from other team-mates has been amazing, celebrating every good action so that is the exciting part."

'Our biggest strength is the environment we create for each other'

One of those players celebrating every kick of the ball is Evans. The former Arsenal and Bayern Munich wide player, who now plies her trade with Bristol City, is in her 14th year representing her country and is a fully fledged elder stateswoman of the side. And it is a role she relishes.

"It's about trying to pass what you've learned across to other people," the 104-cap holder said.

"I had that when I was coming through the squad, people I looked up to, Leanne Ross being one of them.

"She was always in my ear, keeping me on my toes, keeping me grounded, which she did a very good job at, which is probably why she is where she is now. But, it is important that the young girls coming through have that and they know exactly when they do step in - because there is no doubt Pedro does love giving young girls opportunities - they know what they're doing."

Despite the time that has passed since her debut against Wales in October 2011, Evans still sees similarities in the 19-year-old "gallus Alice" that bounced into camp.

"Me as a person, I try and bring as much energy and positivity - and I think we have loads of girls that do that anyway - we're just always up for a laugh," Evans said.

"Our biggest strength is the environment that we create for each other. The vibes are always very good, very positive and I feel as though it is an environment you can thrive in.

"I always feel like my team-mates give me so much energy. We just love being in each other's company and that shows in training and on the pitch."