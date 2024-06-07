Scotland v Finland: Key stats

Scotland have never lost a match against Finland in eight previous meetings (W6 D2). They’ve only faced the Faroe Islands (11 games) and Cyprus (9 games) more often without losing in their international history.

This is the first meeting between Scotland and Finland since an April 1998 friendly – the Finns took the lead through Jonatan Johansson before Darren Jackson equalised in a 1-1 draw.

Scotland have lost two of their last three home matches (D1), more than they had in their previous 19 on home soil (W14 D4 L1). The Scots haven’t lost consecutive home games since September 2019, while they last went four without a home win between November 2007 and November 2008 (5 games).

Finland have won three of their last five internationals (L2), though away from home they’ve lost their last two, conceding four goals both times against Wales (1-4) and Portugal (2-4).

Scotland’s 2-0 win over Gibraltar ended a run of seven successive friendlies without a victory (D2 L5); not since a run of four victories between March 2015 and March 2016 have Scotland won consecutive friendlies.

Last time out, Steve Clarke recorded his 25th win in charge of Scotland in what was his 54th game (D12 L17), becoming just the third manager to reach as many as 25 wins after Craig Brown (54th game) and Jock Stein (61st game).

John McGinn has been involved in 10 goals in his last 18 appearances for Scotland following his assist against Gibraltar (6 goals, 4 assists), with his nine total assists at least two more than any other player since Clarke’s first game in charge in June 2019.