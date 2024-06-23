'Scotland need to utilise McTominay's attacking strengths'

Get Scott McTominay in the Hungary box.

That has to happen as much as possible if Scotland are going to get the result they need in their last game in Group A.

In the past couple of years, the Manchester United man has been really important to Scotland because he can play in several different roles.

It was not too long ago that McTominay was as used as centre-half under Steve Clarke for a period but, more recently, he has played higher up the pitch – which is where I feel you get the best out of him.

When I watch him, it is his goals that stand out. He has got plenty of them for club and country in big games in the past few months, so many that it makes me think that he might end up being Scotland’s top scorer.

At the moment that is definitely the part of his game that we need the most.

Scotland have not really offered much of a threat so far at Euro 2024 and McTominay gives us the best chance of doing that on Sunday, in a game we probably need to win to reach the last 16.

