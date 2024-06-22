Scotland 'underplaying' Hungary importance - Clarke

[PA Media]

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he is "trying to underplay" the significance of Sunday's Euro 2024 group game against Hungary.

The Scots go into the match in Stuttgart knowing a win will most likely take them into the last 16 of the competition.

Never before have a Scotland team reached the knockout stage of a major finals.

Clarke suggested there was "a little bit too much" noise from his camp prior to the Euros opener with Germany, which ended in a 5-1 defeat.

On this occasion, the Scotland boss is aiming to keep a lid on the build-up to what is arguably the nation's biggest game in a generation.

"Everybody knows how big it is," Clarke said. "You can talk and talk and talk about it. We probably did a little bit too much with the first game.

"So we're trying to underplay this one, if you ever can with a game of this magnitude, but we're trying to make sure we're well prepared and ready to go.

"Nothing except three points for us is what we're thinking. We need to get three points to at least finish third in the group and we'll see where that takes us."