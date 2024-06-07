Scotland Under-21s suffer heavy defeat in Austria

Scotland Under-21s suffered their second away defeat in five days after falling to a 5-0 friendly defeat in Austria.

Scot Gemmill’s side - without Tommy Conway who had been called up to the senior squad - conceded four goals in the opening 17 minutes in Wiener Neustadt.

Striker Niki Veratschnig netted four goals, the other coming from Samson Baidoo in a disappointing evening for the young Scots.

The one bright spot was Motherwell's Lennon Miller being given his first international start and coming close to scoring with an early free-kick.