Scotland Under-21s suffer heavy defeat in Austria
Scotland Under-21s suffered their second away defeat in five days after falling to a 5-0 friendly defeat in Austria.
Scot Gemmill’s side - without Tommy Conway who had been called up to the senior squad - conceded four goals in the opening 17 minutes in Wiener Neustadt.
Striker Niki Veratschnig netted four goals, the other coming from Samson Baidoo in a disappointing evening for the young Scots.
The one bright spot was Motherwell's Lennon Miller being given his first international start and coming close to scoring with an early free-kick.