Scotland thrash Israel to go top after protestor disruption

Scotland moved top of their group after overcoming Israel in a Women's Euro 2025 qualifier that was played behind closed doors and delayed by a protester at Hampden Park.

The Scottish FA decided not to allow spectators in to the national stadium because of security concerns.

Hundreds of protesters gathered pre-match outside the stadium over Israel's military operation in Gaza while an individual breached security and chained himself to a goalpost to delay kick-off by 30 minutes.

When the game got under way, Scotland were rampant in one of their finest first-half performances under manager Pedro Martinez Losa, who has been linked with the vacancy at Lyon.

