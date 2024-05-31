Scotland thrash Israel to go top after protestor disruption
Scotland moved top of their group after overcoming Israel in a Women's Euro 2025 qualifier that was played behind closed doors and delayed by a protester at Hampden Park.
The Scottish FA decided not to allow spectators in to the national stadium because of security concerns.
Hundreds of protesters gathered pre-match outside the stadium over Israel's military operation in Gaza while an individual breached security and chained himself to a goalpost to delay kick-off by 30 minutes.
When the game got under way, Scotland were rampant in one of their finest first-half performances under manager Pedro Martinez Losa, who has been linked with the vacancy at Lyon.