Scotland team arrives home after dispiriting Euros exit

Anthony Ralston, Lawrence Shankland and James Forrest arrive at Glasgow airport [BBC]

A dejected Scotland squad has arrived home after a dramatic exit from the Euros.

The team were given a rousing farewell by an oompah band at their hotel in Stuttgart before flying to a quiet Glasgow airport on Monday evening.

Their departure from the tournament was confirmed on Sunday following a 100th minute winning goal from Hungary's Kevin Csoboth.

Captain Andy Robertson told the BBC they had "given it everything" and he was sorry for letting fans down.

It marks the end of lengthy and exuberant Tartan Army celebrations in Germany.

Tens of thousands of supporters travelled to Munich, Cologne and Stuttgart to support Steve Clarke's men from the stands - though the majority were without tickets and watched the games from fan zones or pubs.

Bar some arrests, the cooperation between fans and authorities was evident throughout - one piper even serenaded a German officer after discovering it was her birthday.

On the pitch, the performance was somewhat less joyful.

The opener against Germany ended in a 5-1 drubbing and included a goal for the host nation in the first 10 minutes, a red card for Ryan Porteous and an own goal from Antonio Rüdiger yielding the only point for Scotland.

A 1-1 draw with Switzerland briefly kept the squad's Euro 2024 dream alive - that was until Hungary clinched a 1-0 victory well into injury time.

Robertson said it would take the team some time to get over the disappointment - but many fans who watched the drama unfold in Germany said it had been the trip of a lifetime.

Tartan Army foot soldier Jim McTaggart took five flights from Canada to watch his beloved team and said it was a long way, but "worth it".

Others, while deflated by the result, said they were proud simply to see the team play in the tournament.